Rahan Meristem (1998) LTD and its Partner Banarica Report Success in Mitigating Panama Disease After Field Trials in the Philippines

ROSH HANIKRA, Israel--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Rahan Meristem, with the aid of our Colombian partner Mr. Luis Alberto Restrepo President of Banarica Colombia, developed Cavendish banana plants with apparent resistance to Panama disease TR4, reports the Scientific Director Dr. Eli Khayat. The data were recently published and received tremendous public and scientific attention. The technology, does not entail genetic engineering. These data corroborate the Company’s earlier findings that its proprietary In-vitro mutagenesis technology is effective for creating novel traits. In addition to these disease-resistance data, Rahan has previously shown both an increase in banana fruit production and improvement in plant architecture.

The data lead to the achievement of Rahan's R&D objective – developing a "Cavendish" banana with resistance to fungal diseases.

“TR4 strain of Panama disease is the primary constrain in the banana industry”, stated Mr. Ron Diner, CEO of Rahan: “The fact that our technology can benefit the banana industry in a variety of ways is our major strategic goal. We are working with our partners to salvage the Cavendish banana.”

About Rahan Meristem

Rahan Meristem is considered one of the most outstanding companies for plant breeding and propagation. We use cutting edge molecular biology breeding techniques, and developed tissue culture protocols for over 200 plant genera. Rahan’s labs are among the most advanced in the world. Rahan operates 4 laboratories worldwide, in Israel, Colombia, Ecuador and the Philippines. The R&D department specializes in breeding crops by in vitro mutagenesis and genome editing.

