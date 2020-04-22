Ballogy, The Basketball Embassy And Pro Player Sinan Guler Partner To Develop Athletes In Turkey

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Ballogy Inc., the innovative software company revolutionizing the way youth and amateur athletes prepare for their sports today announced its partnership with Turkish professional basketball player Sinan Guler and The Basketball Embassy (TBE), a nonprofit organization that has worked with basketball federations in countries all over the world to organize camps and programs for youth, intermediate, and elite basketball players.

Sinan Guler’s organization, Guler Legacy, and The Basketball Embassy will roll out the Ballogy app as the vehicle for connectivity between all basketball coaches and players in the Guler network throughout Europe and Asia, including international clubs, organizations, and the Turkish Basketball Federation.

“The Basketball Embassy’s services aim to aid the development of players and coaches across nations, cultures, and backgrounds,” said Todd Young, founder and CEO of Ballogy. “We are excited that TBE has brought us together with Sinan and his incredible organization as we continue developing and advancing promising young athletes and bringing the life-enriching game of basketball to all parts of the world.”

Ballogy’s first-of-its-kind testing and analytics application measures, tracks, and evaluates the growth and progress of a youth athlete’s long-term development with standardized assessments of general athletic skills, sport-specific skills, and body measurements. Additionally, Ballogy’s mobile app offers an interactive social component which provides a forum for individual players to connect, compete, network, and share with coaches, schools and teammates, giving young athletes visibility and an opportunity to distinguish themselves like never before.

“The ability to connect players and coaches from every part of the world and provide them with a standardized assessment and development tool for their sport really levels the playing field for all young athletes,” said Chris Dial, founding president of The Basketball Embassy.

“Our mission is to bring the power of sports and the latest scientific developments and technology to everyone that plays the game,” said Sinan Guler, co-founder of Guler Legacy. “Ballogy is a powerful tool to connect and assist players and coaches in their countries or regions in their quest to achieve greatness.”

About The Basketball Embassy

Established in 2014, The Basketball Embassy works with national federations, professional organizations, international club teams, college/university programs, high school and middle school programs, community organizations, and underprivileged youth to promote growth, both on a structural and technical level in basketball. TBE is currently working with multiple federations, providing programs specific to those countries' needs such as hands-on instructional training and development for coaches, youth camps and clinics, as well as strength, conditioning, fitness, and nutrition coaching. For more information, please visit https://www.thebasketballembassy.org/

About Guler Legacy

Guler Legacy is a sports organization company that was formed in 2011, starting with the goal to run basketball camps in Turkey. Formed into a social enterprise, Guler Legacy basketball camps has hosted 900+ basketball players over the last 9 years with an estimated 400 of these athletes, coming from regions with limited basketball opportunities. The mission of Guler Legacy is to build a sustainable business to support giving back to the basketball community. For more information, please visit https://www.gulerlegacy.com/.

About Ballogy

Ballogy is an innovative software company revolutionizing the way youth and amateur athletes prepare for their sports. Ballogy’s unique performance tracking and analysis app and built-in certified testing program, enable young athletes to measure and evaluate their athletic development and improve their skills at every level of the game. Ballogy also provides a forum for individual players to connect, compete, network, and share with coaches, schools and teammates, via an easy-to-use app, giving young athletes visibility and access like never before. The Ballogy app is available for free in Google Play and the App Store. https://www.ballogy.com