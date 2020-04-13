ImageFIRST Partners with Temporary Overflow Medical Facility

KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ImageFIRST Healthcare Laundry Specialists announced today it has begun providing linen services to a temporary 1,000-bed overflow facility designed to care for COVID-19 patients.

To prepare for a potential influx of patients from the novel coronavirus, the TCF Center in downtown Detroit, Mich., has been converted into a 1,000-bed medical facility. The intent is to help with potential overflow from local hospitals utilizing about a third of the riverfront convention center – roughly 250,000 square feet of space across two floors.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers made the recommendation and the construction is funded by the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA).

The linen service provided by ImageFIRST is to help address the coronavirus pandemic. The bed linen rental and laundry program provider began services on Monday April 6, 2020.

“In these unprecedented times, we must do our part to help these front-line healthcare heroes who are combating this pandemic,” explained Jim Cashman, President of ImageFIRST. “This is not our typical client partnership, but we were proud to find a way to help them.”

Over the past few weeks, the company has been delivering on numerous requests from their customers; many looking to add or increase scrubs, secure scrub storage, clean their cubicle curtains, or get reusable isolation gowns as a direct result of the pandemic.

ImageFIRST has also been working with many other healthcare providers, not currently serviced by the company, who are struggling keeping up with the heightened linen demand in these difficult times.

“We are seeing an increasing number of hospitals switching from disposable paper items to reusable linen due to the intensified concern over infection control,” added Cashman. “With our infection prevention laundering and service processes, all of which exceed industry standards, we are very confident that we can provide their patients and staff with safe, sanitized linen and uninterrupted service.”

ImageFIRST provides linen rental and laundry services to health systems and hospitals nationwide including bed and bath linen, scrubs and lab coats, patient gowns, the ScrubVAULT® secured scrub management system, cubicle curtains, microfiber mops, isolation gowns, and more. While the company already has infection prevention standards set above regulatory standards, they recently implemented additional steps for COVID-19 infected linen and additional steps for their associates safety.

About ImageFIRST

Founded in 1967, ImageFIRST® is the largest and fastest growing national linen rental and laundry service specializing in the healthcare market. ImageFIRST’s 41 locations nationwide serve over 14,000 medical facilities every week providing linen, patient gowns, scrubs, isolation gowns, microfiber and more while managing their clients’ linen inventory for cost management. With a customer retention rate of over 95%, ImageFIRST is dedicated to improving patient satisfaction through quality products and remarkable service: their Comfort Care® line of gowns are proven to increase patients’ favorable perception of a facility by more than 50%.

For more information about ImageFIRST, your cost-effective solution for greater patient satisfaction, please visit www.imagefirst.com or call 800-932-7472.