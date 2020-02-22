ViacomCBS Portfolio of Networks BET, MTV, VH1, COMEDY CENTRAL, CMT, LOGO, TV LAND, POP and SMITHSONIAN to Simulcast 51st NAACP Image Awards Saturday, February 22, at 8 PM

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--BET Networks along with its other ViacomCBS networks MTV, VH1, COMEDY CENTRAL, CMT, LOGO, TV LAND, POP AND SMITHSONIAN, will simulcast the 51st NAACP Image Awards live this Saturday, February 22nd at 8pm.

The NAACP Image Awards is the preeminent multicultural awards show, from an African American point of view. It celebrates the accomplishments of people of color in the fields of television, music, literature and film, and also honors individuals or groups who promote social justice through creative endeavors.

As previously announced, global music and fashion icon, business entrepreneur, and philanthropist, Rihanna, will receive the President’s Award and U.S. Congressman and civil rights leader John Lewis (D-GA), will receive the NAACP Chairman’s Award during the ceremony.

Award-winning singer-songwriters Jill Scott and H.E.R. along with Skip Marley, will perform at the 51st NAACP Image Awards special airing LIVE from Pasadena, California. The star-studded night will also feature appearances by Brie Larson, Cynthia Erivo, Dave Bautista, Evan Alex, Jamie Foxx, Janelle Monae, JB Smoove, Jodie Turner-Smith, Lena Waithe, Leslie Odom Jr., Michael B. Jordan, Morgan Freeman, Octavia Spencer, Robin Thede, Ryan Michelle Bathe, Shahadi Wright Joseph, Sterling K. Brown, Tamron Hall, Tiffany Haddish, Tip “T.I.” Harris, and Winston Duke. Five-time NAACP Image Awards Winner, Anthony Anderson, will return as host of this year’s awards program, marking his 7th consecutive year in the role.

For all information and the latest news, please visit the official NAACP Image Awards website at www.naacpimageawards.net or on Facebook at naacpimageawards, Twitter @naacpimageaward and Instagram @naacpimageawards (#NAACPImageAwards).

About NAACP

Founded in 1909, the NAACP is the nation's oldest and largest nonpartisan civil rights organization. Its members throughout the United States and the world are the premier advocates for civil rights in their communities. You can read more about the NAACP’s work and our six “Game Changer” issue areas at naacp.org.

About BET Networks

BET Networks, a subsidiary of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ: VIACA, VIAC), is the nation's leading provider of quality entertainment, music, news, and public affairs television programming for the African-American audience. The primary BET channel is in nearly 90 million households and can be seen in the United States, Canada, the Caribbean, the United Kingdom, sub-Saharan Africa, and France. BET is the dominant African-American consumer brand with a diverse group of business extensions including BET.com, a leading Internet destination for Black entertainment, music, culture, and news; BET HER, a 24-hour entertainment network targeting the African-American Woman; BET Music Networks - BET Jams, BET Soul and BET Gospel; BET Home Entertainment; BET Live, BET’s growing festival business; BET Mobile, which provides ringtones, games and video content for wireless devices; and BET International, which operates BET Networks around the globe.

