Global Mezcal Market 2020-2024 | Evolving Opportunities with BECLE SAB DE CV and Craft Distillers | Technavio

The market is driven by the rising demand for premium spirit products. In addition, the growing emphasis on sustainable production practices is anticipated to boost the growth of the mezcal market.

There has been a continuous rise in the demand for premium and super-premium spirits in the advanced economies including the US and UK, particularly, among the millennial consumers. In addition, the higher spending capacity among consumers from North America and Western Europe is encouraging vendors to launch highly differentiated premium mezcal products. Furthermore, rising popularity of promotional experience including mezcal tasting is further expected to propel the demand for premium, and differentiated mezcal products, which will boost the overall market during the forecast period.

Major Five Mezcal Companies:

BECLE SAB DE CV

BECLE SAB DE CV has business operations under various segments, such as Jose Cuervo, other tequilas, other spirits, non-alcoholic and other, and ready to drink. The company's subsidiary, Proximo Spirits, offers mezcal joven under the Creyente brand.

Craft Distillers

Craft Distillers operates its business through various segments, such as MEZCAL ALIPUS, specialty Spirits, Mezcalero, absinthe & liqueurs, and others. The company offers mezcal products under the brand Mezcalero. Products include Mezcalero 20, Mezcalero 21, Special Bottling no. 4: de Cabra, and others.

Destilería Tlacolula

Destilería Tlacolula has business operations under two segments, namely MEZCAL, and TLACOLULA DISTILLERY. The company offers Mistique mezcal and Maria Joven through the brands Mistique Chromium and Maria de Agave.

Diageo Plc

Diageo Plc operates its business under several geographic divisions, which include North America, Europe and Turkey, Africa, Latin America and Caribbean, Asia Pacific, and International Supply Center. The company offers mezcal under the Pierde Almas brand. Products include Pierde Almas Mezcal Joven Espadín and Pierde Almas Mezcal Joven Tobaziche.

Ilegal Mezcal

Ilegal Mezcal has business operations under three segments, such as Joven, Reposado, and Anejo. The company offers the mezcal joven, reposado, and anejo variants under the Ilegal brand.

Mezcal Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2020-2024)

Mezcal joven

Mezcal reposado

Mezcal añejo

Mezcal Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2020-2024)

North America

APAC

Europe

South America

MEA

