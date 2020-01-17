Michael Bebon Joins AmTrust Title Insurance Company

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AmTrust Title Insurance (the Company) today announced that title insurance industry veteran Michael Bebon has joined the company’s Commercial Real Estate division as Senior Executive Vice President of Direct Operations.

“We are extremely pleased that one of the title insurance industry’s best known and most respected professionals is joining AmTrust,” said Jason Gordon, President of AmTrust Title Insurance Company, a subsidiary of AmTrust Financial. “Mike has built ‘Team Bebon’ into a powerhouse in the industry. His team’s underwriting expertise -- now together with AmTrust’s financial capacity -- creates a formidable offering in commercial real estate on a New York metro, nationwide and international level.”

Bebon joins AmTrust after 32 years as a sales executive with Lawyers Title / Commonwealth Land Title where he was the most successful salesperson in the company’s history and Senior Vice President and CEO of Team Bebon. During this career, he has insured over $600 billion of real estate transactions, including offices, ground-up condo developments, gaming, hotels/resorts, multi-family, retail, energy, industrial, in the U.S., as well as international transactions in Canada, Caribbean, South America and Europe.

Steven Napolitano, President of First Nationwide Title Agency, a subsidiary of AmTrust Financial, said, “Mike and his team will be a major new force in driving the business of our company. Together, AmTrust and Team Bebon are a ‘dynamic duo’ for the title insurance industry.”

The company will maintain the Team Bebon name and its staff of underwriters; production and salespeople will be located in AmTrust’s midtown office.

“With AmTrust’s financial support, my team and I will be able to attract and meet the needs of the largest transactions in commercial real estate,” said Michael Bebon. “We are all excited and energized for this new chapter for Team Bebon.”

In addition to his professional life, Bebon is active in the community. He was formerly a trustee at Columbia Grammar and Preparatory School for ten years and he has raised over $3.5 million for foundations such as Hamptons Rocks for Charity, The Children’s Starlight Foundation, The Empire State Relief Fund, and the Mustard Seed Society. He is also actively involved in many local, national and international charities such as National Jewish Hospital, Rabin Medical Center, Sheba Medical Center, Child Mind Institute, and Encourage Kids Foundation.

About AmTrust Title Insurance Company

AmTrust Title is a wholly-owned subsidiary of AmTrust Financial Services, Inc., an insurance holding company headquartered in New York, which offers specialty property and casualty insurance products, including workers' compensation, business owner's policy (BOP), general liability and extended service and warranty coverage. AmTrust Title is headquartered and domiciled in New York, New York, and is licensed in forty states and several jurisdictions internationally. AmTrust Title utilizes advanced technology, supported by the financial strength of AmTrust Financial, to support real estate clients of all sizes. For more information about AmTrust Title, visit www.amtrusttitlegroup.com

About AmTrust Financial Services, Inc.

AmTrust Financial Services, Inc., a multinational insurance holding company headquartered in New York, offers specialty property and casualty insurance products, including workers' compensation, business owner’s policy (BOP), general liability and extended service and warranty coverage. For more information about AmTrust, visit www.amtrustfinancial.com