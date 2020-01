JetBlue Airways Reports December Traffic

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ: JBLU) reported its preliminary traffic results for December 2019. Traffic in December 2019 increased 5.7 percent from December 2018, on a capacity increase of 4.4 percent. Load factor for December 2019 was 82.4 percent, an increase of 1.0 points from December 2018. JetBlue’s preliminary completion factor for December 2019 was 99.3 percent and its on-time (1) performance was 66.7 percent.

Fourth quarter revenue per available seat mile (RASM) is expected to decrease approximately 2.7 percent year-over-year.

JETBLUE AIRWAYS TRAFFIC RESULTS December 2019 December 2018 % Change Revenue passenger miles (000) 4,603,228 4,354,643 5.7 % Available seat miles (000) 5,587,522 5,352,847 4.4 % Load factor 82.4 % 81.4 % 1.0 pts. Revenue passengers 3,626,992 3,536,377 2.6 % Departures 31,356 31,658 (1.0 )% Average stage length (miles) 1,161 1,128 2.9 % Y-T-D 2019 Y-T-D 2018 % Change Revenue passenger miles (000) 53,616,780 50,790,104 5.6 % Available seat miles (000) 63,840,680 59,880,815 6.6 % Load factor 84.0 % 84.8 % -0.8 pts. Revenue passengers 42,727,694 42,149,989 1.4 % Departures 368,355 366,619 0.5 % Average stage length (miles) 1,140 1,096 4.0 %