Alpine Investors' Riverside Insights Acquires ImPACT Applications, Inc.

CHICAGO & PITTSBURGH--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Riverside Insights, ("Riverside"), a portfolio company of Alpine Investors ("Alpine"), today announced that it has acquired ImPACT Applications, Inc. ("ImPACT Applications"), a leading provider of research-backed concussion assessments.

ImPACT Applications will continue to operate under its current brand name and its products and services will continue to be offered to the thousands of healthcare providers, schools and organizations that it currently serves today. Mike Wahlster will remain as the leader of the business.

"With the acquisition of ImPACT, Alpine continues its strategy of catalyzing growth by supporting the partnership of complementary businesses within the education and healthcare industries," said Daniel Cohen, Principal at Alpine Investors.

Both Riverside and ImPACT Applications are committed to delivering robust research-based assessment tools to educators and healthcare providers. Riverside is a market-leading provider of K-12 assessments for measuring student achievement as well as developmental and cognitive abilities. ImPACT Applications offers the only FDA-cleared neurocognitive evaluation aid with concussion specific indications for ages 12-59.

"The ImPACT Applications team has done an exceptional job of establishing itself as the gold standard in concussion assessments and management, while also driving customer growth across education, healthcare and sports organizations. Its commitment to high-quality research makes it a strong partner to Riverside’s mission to ‘Enrich 1 Billion Lives Globally By 2030’," said Rajib Roy, CEO of Riverside.

"We are excited to partner with Riverside," said Wahlster. "ImPACT Applications and Riverside both share the same vision for empowering customers with tools that are developed from world-class research and driving better outcomes for students and patients."

Healthcare Growth Partners served as the financial advisor to ImPACT Applications.

About Riverside

Riverside is a leading provider of educational and clinical assessments that play a key role in helping individuals elevate their learning potential by providing accurate and reliable data. With over 80 years of research and experience, Riverside is comprised of several iconic, leading brands such as Woodcock-Johnson®, the Iowa Assessments™, and CogAT. For more information, visit https://www.riversideinsights.com/.

About Alpine Investors

Alpine is a people-driven private equity firm committed to building enduring companies by working with, learning from and developing exceptional people. Alpine specializes in middle-market companies in the software and services industries. Its PeopleFirst™ strategy includes a CEO-in-Training™ and CEO-in-Residence program where Alpine recruits and places high caliber executives into companies as part of the transaction. This provides a distinct solution for situations where additional or new management is desired post-transaction. For more information, visit http://www.alpineinvestors.com/.

About ImPACT

ImPACT Applications, Inc. is the maker of ImPACT®, ImPACT Pediatric®, and ImPACT Quick Test®, all FDA cleared Class I & II medical devices that assist in the screening, assessment, and management of concussion. ImPACT Applications products are used by thousands of major medical centers, professional sports leagues and teams, colleges, high schools, and select military units around the globe. Since 2002, ImPACT Applications has administered more than 18 million tests to over 11 million users. For more information, visit http://www.impacttest.com/.