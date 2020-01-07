Southern Glazer’s Wine & Spirits Promotes Michael Thompson to Executive Vice President and General Manager, Indiana

MIAMI & DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Southern Glazer’s Wine & Spirits (“Southern Glazer’s”)—the world's pre-eminent distributor of beverage alcohol—today announced that it has promoted Michael Thompson to the role of Executive Vice President and General Manager, Indiana, effective immediately. In this role, Mr. Thompson is responsible for the Company’s performance in the state and reports directly to Mike McLaughlin, President, Central Region. Mr. Thompson is filling the role of Richard Crossland who will retire in the first quarter of 2020.

Commenting on the appointment, Mike McLaughlin stated, “Michael is a proven business executive with a consistent track record of driving sales and executing for our suppliers and customers. I’m confident that his skills and experiences will enable him to further build upon our growth and continued success in Indiana.”

McLaughlin continued, “I also want to thank Richard for his many years of dedication to the Company and for actively working alongside Michael to ensure a smooth transition in the market. This process and Michael’s subsequent promotion illustrates our ongoing commitment to succession planning, career development, and cultivating our outstanding internal talent.”

Mr. Thompson has been in the beverage and hospitality industry for nearly 30 years and most recently held the role of Vice President, Commercial Operations for Southern Glazer’s Wine & Spirits in Illinois. He has been with Southern Glazer’s for 15 years in various leadership roles in the state of Illinois. Prior to joining Southern Glazer’s, Mr. Thompson held multiple sales leadership roles for Millenium Brands, LTD and Millenium Import, LLC, in addition to other positions in the beverage industry with companies such as Romano Brothers Beverage Company and E&J Gallo Winery. He holds an MBA from J.L. Kellogg Graduate School of Management and a Bachelor of Arts, Hotel, Restaurant and Institutional Management from Michigan State University.

“Michael has excelled in every role he has held with the Company and we are confident he will build on the great foundation Richard and the team have laid in Indiana,” added Brad Vassar, Chief Operating Officer, Southern Glazer’s.

About Southern Glazer’s Wine & Spirits

Southern Glazer’s Wine & Spirits is the world’s pre-eminent distributor of beverage alcohol, and proud to be a multi-generational, family-owned company. The Company has operations in 44 U.S. states and the District of Columbia, Canada, and the Caribbean, and employs nearly 22,000 team members. Southern Glazer’s urges all retail customers and adult consumers to market, sell, serve, and enjoy its products responsibly. For more information visit www.southernglazers.com. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram @sgwinespirits and on Facebook at Facebook.com/SouthernGlazers.