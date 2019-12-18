Sigora Solar Strengthens Leadership Role in Virginia, National Solar Industry

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Virginia-based Sigora Solar (Sigora) has cemented its role as a dominant player in the solar industry after recently securing impressive procurements and national leadership roles in policy.

In the past several months:

Sigora was part of the largest solar PPA initiative by a local government in Virginia to date, as one of the three team contract awardees and the primary rooftop solar awardee for projects including government, park and school facilities for Fairfax County

Sigora’s Chief Policy & Development Officer Karla Loeb was elected as Chair of the Distributed Generation (DG) Division for the Solar Energy Industries Association (SEIA), and also serves as MDV-SEIA’s Virginia DG policy chair heading into the 2020 Virginia legislative session

Sigora worked with Virginia Delegate (63rd District) Lashrecse Aird to pass legislation to establish a low-to-moderate income solar financing platform and Clean Energy Advisory Board

Sigora won the award for the Most Forward Thinking Contractor in the Country as voted by Solar Power World for its innovative Produce & Reduce package

“We’re delighted that Sigora has taken on large projects and policy roles that showcase the breadth of our expertise,” said Ms. Loeb. “2020 will be an important year for solar both in Virginia and nationally, and we welcome the opportunity to support the growth of this industry while giving back to our community.”

Earlier this month, Sigora and Standard Solar were one of the three team contract awardees and the primary rooftop solar awardee for projects including government, park and school facilities for Fairfax County (FCG, FCPA, FCPH & FCRHA). Sigora will be responsible for the construction of the rooftop portfolio. This procurement is the largest DG PPA initiative by a local government in Virginia to date. Sigora and Standard Solar capabilities’ are illustrated through a variety of projects, including Virginia school system projects and represent more than half of the 100MW+ DG projects installed and contracted in the Commonwealth.

The Sigora and Standard Solar partnership with Fairfax County includes a labor spending commitment, a locally sourced materials spending commitment, and a heavily reduced “Produce & Reduce” solar + energy efficiency package for all Fairfax County employees.

Additionally, Sigora committed to expanding the One for One program, the articulation of Sigora’s commitment to equitable access to clean energy, to include contracted commercial projects over 500kW. Beginning with Fairfax County, for every domestic commercial project sold over 500kW, Sigora will provide a public facility in Haiti access to clean, reliable 24/7 electricity through its sister company, Sigora Haiti.

In November, SEIA elected its new board members, and Ms. Loeb was elected chair of the DG Division (one of nine elected positions). This is Ms. Loeb’s second term on the SEIA board.

“As Chair of the Distributed Generation Division, Ms. Loeb will play a critical role in the direction and execution of our advocacy efforts,” said Abigail Ross Hopper, president and CEO of SEIA. “We are grateful to Ms. Loeb and the division members for being willing to serve and support the industry, especially during these critical times for American solar energy.”

Ms. Loeb also serves as MDV-SEIA’s Virginia DG policy chair and is preparing, alongside the advanced energy economy trade association, Virginia AEE, for the Virginia legislative session which begins in January.

Sigora’s legislative priorities for the next Virginia session support efforts for the Commonwealth to strengthen its energy supply and generation today and position it for the rapid growth needs from the electrification of transportation. Specific policy goals include third party PPA expansion for net metering customers, net metering cap removal and the establishment of a robust DG market via a clean energy standard.

Sigora works across the solar industry with advocates and environmental organizations to develop aligned solar and energy efficiency policies, with a specific focus on providing equitable access to clean energy.

Most recently, the company worked on legislation passed in the 2019 Virginia legislative session with Delegate Aird that will create a solar financing platform for households with low-to-moderate incomes. The financing platform will be developed by a Clean Energy Advisory Board formed by the legislation. The Board convened for the first time on December 3rd in Richmond, where Ms. Loeb moderated a panel for an education session on equity access to solar.

In July, Sigora won the award for the most Forward Thinking Contractor in the Country as voted by Solar Power World for the innovative Produce & Reduce package that includes a BPI GoldStar™ Energy Audit, Energy Efficiency Upgrades, PEARL™ Home Certification, a Double Money Back solar production Guarantee and the Sigora One for One Program, which provides one household in Haiti with access to clean, reliable 24/7 electricity through its sister company, Sigora Haiti, for each domestic Produce & Reduce installation.

“At Sigora, we believe in giving back, whether we’re providing backpacks to local students or donating money and goods for hurricane recovery,” said Logan Landry, CEO of Sigora Solar. “We also know that solar should be accessible for everyone, and we are committed to working with our Virginia and national leaders to develop policy that ensures that everyone who wants solar can afford it.”

About Sigora Solar: Founded in 2011 and based in Charlottesville, Virginia, Sigora Solar is the largest residential and commercial solar provider in Virginia and in 15 States across the Country. With its proprietary Produce and Reduce package, Sigora marries in-depth energy efficiency with solar power to create a completely unique product offering in the industry. Sigora’s mission is to help customers reduce their energy bills, sustain the quality of the environment, and contribute positively to the advancement of the clean energy economy. For more information, visit www.sigorasolar.com.