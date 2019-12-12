CrowdStrike Partners with ElevenPaths to Bring the Power of the Falcon Platform to Customers Worldwide

SUNNYVALE, Calif. & MADRID--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CrowdStrike® Inc. (Nasdaq: CRWD), a leader in cloud-delivered endpoint protection, today announced that leading managed security service provider ElevenPaths, Telefónica’s Cybersecurity Unit, has joined the CrowdStrike Elevate Partner Program. Through this partnership, ElevenPaths will offer its customers worldwide the industry-leading CrowdStrike Falcon® platform for comprehensive, real-time endpoint protection and increase CrowdStrike’s reach and distribution across the U.S., Europe, Middle East and Latin America.

Through the Elevate Partner Program, ElevenPaths, will add the CrowdStrike Falcon platform to its cybersecurity offerings to bring customers the first cloud-native endpoint protection platform, all delivered via a single lightweight agent.

The Falcon platform, powered by artificial intelligence (AI), unifies next-generation antivirus (NGAV), IT hygiene, endpoint detection and response (EDR), cyber threat intelligence, and proactive threat hunting for customers around the globe. The solution enables reliable prevention, detection, response and mitigation to threats, including sophisticated malware-free intrusions so that customers can spot and stop breaches quickly.

“Improving threat detection and response is a high priority at any organization,” said Rames Sarwat, ElevenPaths vice president, Strategic Alliances. “Therefore, it is critical that we continue to innovate and offer our customers the best and most effective cybersecurity solutions available on the market, which is why we are excited to be offering CrowdStrike’s market-leading endpoint protection platform.”

ElevenPaths’ partnership with CrowdStrike illustrates that CrowdStrike is a leading choice for endpoint security, bringing together two industry leaders to deliver ground-breaking technology to the global market, especially to the U.S., Europe, Middle East, and Latin America. The partnership will allow CrowdStrike technology to be delivered through existing outsourcing contracts in ElevenPaths’ vast customer network, simplifying the procurement process for joint customers.

“We are proud to partner with ElevenPaths, bringing the power of our Falcon platform to its hundreds of thousands of customers,” said Matthew Polly, vice president, Channel and Alliances, CrowdStrike. “ElevenPaths has a proud history of offering the best solutions to their SMB and large account customers. With many businesses around the world actively looking to replace legacy AV solutions, ElevenPaths’ customers now have access to trusted and proven next-gen endpoint protection that is easily deployed, shows immediate time to value, and allows them to confidently stop breaches.”

About ElevenPaths

At ElevenPaths, Telefónica Cybersecurity Unit, we believe in the idea of challenging the current state of security, an attribute that must always be present in technology. We’re always redefining the relationship between security and people, with the aim of creating innovative security products which can transform the concept of security, thus keeping us one step ahead of attackers, who are increasingly present in our digital life. We combine the freshness and energy of a start-up with the power, experience and robustness of Telefónica to provide solutions that enable prevention, detection and response against everyday threats in our digital world. We build strategic alliances to provide a strengthened security to our clients. Moreover, we work jointly with organizations and entities such as the European Commission, CyberThreat Alliance, ECSO, EuroPol, Incibe, and the Organization of American States (OAS).

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike® Inc. (Nasdaq: CRWD), a global cybersecurity leader, is redefining security for the cloud era with an endpoint protection platform built from the ground up to stop breaches. The CrowdStrike Falcon® platform’s single lightweight-agent architecture leverages cloud-scale artificial intelligence (AI) and offers real-time protection and visibility across the enterprise, preventing attacks on endpoints on or off the network. Powered by the proprietary CrowdStrike Threat Graph®, CrowdStrike Falcon correlates over 2.5 trillion endpoint-related events per week in real time from across the globe, fueling one of the world’s most advanced data platforms for security.

With CrowdStrike, customers benefit from better protection, better performance and immediate time-to-value delivered by the cloud-native Falcon platform.

There’s only one thing to remember about CrowdStrike: We stop breaches.

