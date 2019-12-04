SRI and Echodyne Combine for 3D Airport Security

ARLINGTON, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Echodyne, the manufacturer of innovative, high-performance radars for government and commercial markets, announced today that it will be co-exhibiting with Security Radar Integrators (SRI) at the 19th annual American Association of Airport Executives (AAAE) Aviation Security Summit, taking place in Arlington, VA from December 4-5, 2019.

The event brings together senior leadership from the nation’s airports with officials from DHS, TSA, CBP and other key players in security policy to discuss the complex issues surrounding aviation security and to look ahead to challenges on the horizon, including the growing threat from drones.

The drone disruption at Gatwick Airport in December 2018 grounded nearly 140,000 passengers and cost airlines more than £50 million. In the second quarter of 2019, the FAA collected reports of 714 sightings of unauthorized drones near airplanes and around airports in the U.S. With the growing number of drones in the airspace, protecting aircraft and airports from drones has become a major focus for regulators and law enforcement around the globe.

SRI, a leader in perimeter protection for airports, announced the selection of Echodyne radars as the drone detection sensor for its existing ground-based perimeter intrusion detection system (PIDS) in October. The companies are collaborating on security system design and deployment, with SRI announcing its new white paper on comprehensive airport surveillance, “Full Coverage: Combining PIDS and UAS Detection for Critical Infrastructure.” The paper highlights Echodyne’s EchoGuard 3D radar and the role that high-performance radar plays in SRI’s Airfield Radar System (ARS). Leaders from both companies will be on hand at the Security Summit to discuss drone security for airports.

“SRI has best-in-class technology and tremendous experience in designing and deploying airport perimeter security solutions,” said Dan Flynn, President of SRI. “We are excited to discuss our market-leading 3D security solution with airport executives and security leaders at the AAAE Aviation Security Summit.”

To receive your copy of the white paper outside of the event, please contact Dan Flynn at dan@sri-radar.com.

About Echodyne

Echodyne introduces the world’s first compact, software-defined, solid-state, true electronically scanned array (ESA) radar sensor. Ideally suited for machine perception in an autonomous age, Echodyne offers high-performance commercially priced radars to governments, industries, and integrators engineering solutions for border security, critical infrastructure protection, first responders, unmanned aircraft systems, and autonomous vehicles. Privately held, the company is based in Kirkland, Washington, and is backed by Bill Gates, NEA, Madrona Venture Group, Vulcan Capital, and Lux Capital among others. For more information, please visit: Echodyne.com

About SRI

SRI has established itself as a leader in automating perimeter surveillance, and SRI team members have delivered over 25 radar/video surveillance systems globally since 2004. Since SRI is not a sensor manufacturer, they are free to find and offer the absolute best sensors to their customers. SRI delivers turn-key, automated surveillance systems that minimize nuisance alarms and respond automatically to user defined rules. For more information, please visit www.sri-radar.com.