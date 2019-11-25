Garmin® announces global collaboration with World Central Kitchen

OLATHE, Kan.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Garmin International Inc., a unit of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ: GRMN), today announced its support of World Central Kitchen, a nonprofit organization that works to create solutions to hunger and poverty around the world. WCK team members are equipped with inReach Mini™ and GPSMAP 66i™ handheld satellite communication devices1, helping relief teams stay connected and informed while providing meals to communities affected by natural disasters and other emergencies.

“When power is out and network infrastructure takes a hit, communication is essential. The reliability of inReach technology helps WCK’s relief teams stay in touch while navigating dangerous situations all over the globe,” said Erich Broksas, WCK’s chief strategy officer. “WCK teams often face treacherous weather and travel on roads that may be cluttered with debris and downed power lines. Knowing they have SOS and communications capabilities helps us manage risk.”

When a WCK team is deployed to a location to deliver or distribute food, staff back at an operations center need to know that the team has arrived safely in order to begin to distribute resources. WCK uses inReach devices to track their teams in the field, and staff at the command center can monitor their progress. Teams in the field can also provide status reports using two-way messaging.

“Garmin’s mission is to provide superior products that are an essential part of our customers’ lives. In an emergency, few things are more essential than a meal,” said Susan Lyman, Garmin vice president of global consumer marketing. “Every day, Garmin inReach devices help connect adventurers with potentially life-saving emergency assistance. In the same way, World Central Kitchen helps connect victims of natural disasters and emergencies with life-sustaining meals.”

WCK has used inReach devices to respond to the following natural disasters and emergencies over the past two years:

Hurricane Dorian: Provided more than 2 million meals to survivors in the Bahamas. (2019)

Hurricane Michael: Served more than 150,000 meals in the Florida Panhandle. (2018)

Ridgecrest, Calif. Earthquake: Provided emergency food after 7.1 earthquake. (2019)

Northern California Wildfires: Provided food aid to evacuees and first responders. (2018)

Indonesia Earthquake and Tsunami: Distributed more than 100,000 meals. (2018)

To learn more, visit www.garmin.com/inreach.

inReach is part of Garmin’s expanding outdoor segment, which focuses on developing technologies and innovations to enhance users’ outdoor experiences. Whether hiking, hunting, trail running, mountain biking, golfing, diving or training dogs, Garmin outdoor devices are essential tools for outdoor enthusiasts of all levels. For more information about Garmin’s other outdoor products and services, visit www.garmin.com/outdoors.

About World Central Kitchen

World Central Kitchen, founded in 2010 by Chef José Andrés, uses the power of food to strengthen communities through times of crisis and beyond. WCK has transformed the field of disaster response to help devastated communities recover and establish resilient food systems. Since its founding, WCK has served more than 10 million meals to survivors of natural disasters and other crises around the world.

1 Satellite subscription required.

NOTICE: Some jurisdictions regulate or prohibit the use of satellite communications devices. It is the responsibility of the user to know and follow all applicable laws in the jurisdictions where the device is intended to be used.

