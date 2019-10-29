Electronic Arts and Valve Announce Partnership to Bring EA Access Subscription and EA Games to Steam

REDWOOD CITY, Calif. & BELLEVUE, Wash.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today, Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ: EA) and Valve announced a partnership to put EA games into the hands of players on Steam. EA Access will launch on Steam next spring, giving players another place to subscribe to a great collection of EA games and member benefits on PC. The first new EA game launching on Steam will arrive on November 15, when the eagerly anticipated title, Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order™, debuts worldwide. Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order is available to pre-order on Steam beginning today.

“This is the start of an exciting partnership with Valve that will see us innovating for PC players around the world,” said Andrew Wilson, CEO of Electronic Arts. “Through our subscription, great games and more, we’re excited to bring players in the Steam and Origin communities together with access to the best games, whenever and wherever they want to play.”

“This is a good day for gamers,” said Valve’s Gabe Newell. “We’re excited to partner with EA to not only bring their great games and subscription service to Steam, but also to open up our communities to each other in an unprecedented way that will benefit players and developers around the world.”

EA Access will give subscribers access to a broad portfolio of EA games, valuable member benefits and discounts on full game purchases, expansions, in-game items and more. EA has been offering subscription services since 2014, and currently reaches players on the Xbox One, PlayStation®4 and Origin™ platforms.

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order™ - the new single player, third-person action adventure Star Wars™ game from Respawn and EA - launches to players worldwide on November 15, 2019. For more information on the game, visit https://www.ea.com/games/starwars/jedi-fallen-order. To pre-order the game on Steam, visit https://store.steampowered.com/app/1172380.

In the coming months, players on Steam will be able to play other games such as The Sims™ 4 and Unravel™ 2. Multiplayer games like Apex Legends™, FIFA 20 and Battlefield™ V will become available next year, and players on Origin and Steam will have the ability to play together.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ: EA) is a global leader in digital interactive entertainment. The Company develops and delivers games, content and online services for Internet-connected consoles, mobile devices and personal computers.

In fiscal year 2019, EA posted GAAP net revenue of $4.95 billion. Headquartered in Redwood City, California, EA is recognized for a portfolio of critically acclaimed, high-quality brands such as EA SPORTS™ FIFA, Battlefield™, Apex Legends™, The Sims™, Madden NFL, Need for Speed™, Titanfall™ and Plants vs. Zombies™. More information about EA is available at http://www.ea.com/news.

EA SPORTS, Origin, Battlefield, Apex Legends, The Sims, Need for Speed, Titanfall, Plants vs. Zombies are trademarks of Electronic Arts Inc. STAR WARS and related properties are trademarks and/or copyrights, in the United States and other countries, of Lucasfilm Ltd. and/or its affiliates. © & TM Lucasfilm Ltd. John Madden, FIFA and NFL are property of their respective owners and used with permission. PlayStation is a registered trademark of Sony Computer Entertainment Inc.

About Valve

Founded in 1996 and headquartered in Bellevue, WA, Valve is the creator of multiple game franchises (including Half-Life, Counter-Strike, Dota 2) and Steam, a leading platform for PC, Mac, and Linux games. For more information, please visit www.valvesoftware.com.