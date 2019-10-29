Tyler Technologies Announces Strategic Collaboration Agreement with Amazon Web Services

PLANO, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: TYL) today announced a strategic collaboration agreement with Amazon Web Services (AWS) for cloud hosting services. This agreement brings together Tyler, the nation’s largest software company exclusively focused on the public sector, and AWS, the broadest and deepest cloud platform.

The agreement deepens the existing relationship between Tyler and AWS, by leveraging the AWS cloud to lay the groundwork for the future of cloud services for the public sector. As Tyler continues to evolve its applications in response to government and public sector needs, this collaboration will enable Tyler public sector clients to deliver better experiences for citizens, and further enable governments to use data as a strategic asset in the design, management, and delivery of programs.

“We’ve seen a clear trend toward the cloud, with state, local, and federal government agencies seeking the benefits provided by managing their applications in a hosted environment,” said Lynn Moore, president and chief executive officer for Tyler. “Working with AWS allows Tyler to focus on what we do best – developing and implementing effective, efficient applications for the public sector – while allowing AWS to bring the expertise of the world’s most broadly adopted cloud platform to our clients.”

Specifically, the agreement with AWS provides the framework for development, training and collaboration in order to support next-generation applications that have the scalability, resiliency, and security AWS offers. It will assist Tyler in accelerating innovation and the development of strategic initiatives. These initiatives will bring the most advanced cloud-native services to Tyler clients, improving the flow of information and providing a better experience for state, local, and federal governments.

“AWS’s strategic collaboration with Tyler extends our relationship and encourages greater engagement for the benefit of public sector customers. AWS and Tyler are committed to continuing to create the scalable, resilient, and secure solutions that the public sector requires,” said Teresa Carlson, vice president, Worldwide Public Sector, Amazon Web Services. “We look forward to our continued work with Tyler to innovate and deliver real customer impact.”

The agreement allows Tyler to expand its solution development and delivery options while continuing to support clients, where required, on premises or through another Tyler data center.

“Cloud hosting brings many benefits, such as business continuity, continuous delivery, and technology that is always up to date,” said Tyler’s Chief Information Officer Matt Bieri. “Collaborating with AWS will provide a strong basis for future growth and development in this area.”

About Tyler Technologies, Inc.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE: TYL) is the largest and most established provider of integrated software and technology services focused on the public sector. Tyler’s end-to-end solutions empower local, state, and federal government entities to operate more efficiently and connect more transparently with their constituents and with each other. By connecting data and processes across disparate systems, Tyler’s solutions are transforming how clients gain actionable insights that solve problems in their communities. Tyler has more than 21,000 successful installations across 10,000 sites, with clients in all 50 states, Canada, the Caribbean, Australia, and other international locations. A financially strong company, Tyler has achieved double-digit revenue growth every quarter since 2012. It was also named to Forbes’ “Best Midsize Employers” list in 2018 and recognized twice on its “Most Innovative Growth Companies” list. More information about Tyler Technologies, headquartered in Plano, Texas, can be found at tylertech.com.