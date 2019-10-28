DreamBox Learning® Now Connects to Quantile Framework® for Mathematics to Support Differentiation and Improve Student Learning

BELLEVUE, Wash.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--DreamBox Learning®, the company that pioneered Intelligent Adaptive Learning™ technology used in schools and districts across the United States, Mexico, and Canada announced today that teachers can now create differentiated math assignments for individual students using DreamBox AssignFocus™ and the Quantile Framework® for Mathematics, developed by MetaMetrics®. This new feature is another example of DreamBox’s commitment to supporting teachers by helping them meet students where they are while easily connecting to resources and data provided by their district.

Educators using DreamBox Learning K-8 Math can now use a student’s Quantile® measure as another way to create individualized assignments within DreamBox. Teachers simply input the measure using DreamBox’s AssignFocus functionality, and DreamBox’s adaptive platform will automatically use that data point when recommending new and differentiated lessons to students. On its own, DreamBox’s Intelligent Adaptive Learning technology personalizes the learning experience for students by adapting based not just on students’ answers, but also based on how they are solving problems.

In addition to this continuous personalization, DreamBox’s AssignFocus feature enables teachers to easily create focused assignments that align with either their core print resources or benchmark assessment data, such as Quantile measures. Once the assignment is made, DreamBox provides each student with appropriate lessons, thereby freeing up teachers to spend more time planning and working with individual students and less time searching for individualized lessons for each student.

“Both DreamBox and MetaMetrics share a commitment to empowering educators with real-time, comprehensive data to improve achievement for every student, and we’re excited to bring this shared value to schools and classrooms,” said Dr. Tim Hudson, Chief Learning Officer at DreamBox Learning. “This new connection with Quantile measures in DreamBox’s AssignFocus feature provides teachers with another meaningful way to leverage the power of DreamBox’s millions of adaptive learning pathways to support student learning.”

DreamBox Learning Math is used by over 3 million students and 130,000 educators in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Canada and Mexico. Independent research conducted by Harvard’s Center for Education Policy Research shows that students who use DreamBox for just one hour a week improve their math scores nearly 60 percent more than expected growth norms on benchmark and state tests. DreamBox is also the only elementary online math program with the highest rating of “Strong” from Johns Hopkins’ EvidenceforESSA.org.

“When a powerful intelligent adaptive learning platform, such as DreamBox Learning, leverages Quantile measures, teachers have access to the information that they need to differentiate math instruction and put students of all skill levels and abilities on the path to success,” said Malbert Smith, CEO and co-founder at MetaMetrics. “We are proud to partner with DreamBox to add our measures to its award-winning, widely adopted learning platform.”

DreamBox’s partnership with MetaMetrics is just the latest update to its AssignFocus feature. Last year, DreamBox announced a partnership with NWEA to use NWEA MAP® Growth™ results to create differentiated assignments for individual students. AssignFocus also allows educators to assign lessons that align with popular print programs, including Eureka Math, EngageNY, Contexts for Learning Math, enVisionmath2.0, GO Math!, and more.

Today, more than 15 states and the U.S. Virgin Islands leverage Quantile measures to support student learning in math.

