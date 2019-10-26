RONE Engineering Surpasses the Industry – Solves Ground Movement Problems Plaguing our Infrastructure

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Ground movement is damaging our roads, foundations and pavements at alarming rates around the world. Yet as big as this problem is, the engineering industry routinely addresses it with assumptions. Rone Engineering uses determinations instead and solves the primary problem.

Our “crumbling infrastructure” is a major economic problem, constant news and a central issue in election campaigns every year. In the US alone, property damage due to ground movement is estimated at $19 billion annually and growing at a rate of about $0.35 billion each year.

Rone Engineering (Rone) has long been a leader in the industry quest for control of ground movement and is proud to announce the formation of Rone Earthworks -- its new division formed in partnership with Earthwork Solutions, LLC (ESOL). Rone Earthworks fills historic gaps in the earthworks industry between the geotechnical engineers and the designers and builders, and solves the primary source of ground movement.

Historically, there has been no direct connection between engineering requirements and soil construction. This industry gap is the crux of the problem. “Only in soil construction do we have this condition,” points out Mark Gray, P.E., Rone Principal and head of engineering. “In all other areas of construction, the builders have what they need to achieve design requirements with full control over performance, production and costs. We provide this control now for the design and construction of soil foundations.”

Rone Earthworks removes habitual assumptions from the design and construction process and replaces that with site-specific information. With this ability, Rone Earthworks achieves engineering requirements, solves the core problem, and gives the owners, designers and builders the business controls they have needed for their projects. Rone Earthworks provides designers and builders with the ground strength properties they have been lacking.

“It’s important that we know the strength and stability of materials we use to design and build things,” says Phil Tritico, P.E., Managing Director of Rone Earthworks. “We know this for all other construction materials and we now have the ability to know this for soils.”

Rone Earthworks signature advance is a suite of tools and abilities called “Rone Earthworks ControlTM”, or “RECTM.” RECTM is a true breakthrough that unites standard engineering science and practice. RECTM determines the performance and results of soil construction, before construction. With these abilities, Rone is able to determine the controls needed to achieve engineering requirements in construction.

These abilities make Rone Engineering the clear industry leader. “Rone is highly advanced,” states Dr. C. “Vipu” Vipulanandan, P.E., Director and Professor of Civil and Environmental Engineering at the University of Houston. “Rone can now design soil construction like we do concrete and steel – and contractors have full control in construction.”

As Rone’s President, Richard Leigh, says, “Gone are the days of guesswork in earthworks construction.”