Hannibal Industries Names Baker Industrial Supply Master Dealer for Pallet Rack

HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Hannibal Industries, one of the largest steel pallet rack manufacturers in the U.S., today announced that it has selected Baker Industrial Supply of Houston as a master dealer of its products in the Southwest.

“Baker Industrial Supply is a dynamic company that is growing steadily in its 15 years, providing turnkey solutions to a large dealer network across the entire southwest region,” said Steve Rogers, executive vice president of Hannibal Industries. “We really value partners like Baker that are truly delivering the products in creative ways, including offering a ‘Quick Ship’ service, allowing customers to get delivery in less than five days.”

Baker Industrial Supply is the latest addition to Hannibal’s growing family of master dealers who not only sell a wide variety of Hannibal’s pallet racks featuring its patented TubeRack structural technology, but a complete line of hybrid; cantilever; pushback; pallet flow, case flow and drive-in systems. Hannibal also works with its master dealers to offer customers engineering and design services like system design, seismic engineering, permit administration, in-house installation and custom fabrication.

“It has always been our goal to service dealers that install Hannibal’s R-Mark-certified racking systems in their customers’ facilities,” said Jason Lefave, owner of Baker Industrial Supply. “By incorporating this stock program with Hannibal, we are able to move more quickly to fulfill orders and anticipate the needs of our customers. In addition, dealers can now download their quotes in PDF or Excel formats so they can quickly send them to their end-users.”

About Hannibal Industries, Inc.

Hannibal Industries, Inc., headquartered in the Los Angeles metro area, is a pallet rack and steel tube manufacturer with a diverse product line that enables the company to offer material handling products to the most massive operations in the world. This employee-owned company is the largest U.S. manufacturer of steel pallet rack west of the Mississippi River.

The company’s industry leading product offering includes TubeRack, Structural Pallet Rack, Roll-Formed Selective Pallet Rack, Hybrid Systems, Cantilever Systems, Pushback Systems, Pallet Flow Systems, Case Flow Systems and Drive-In Systems. Engineering and design services offered by the company include system design; seismic engineering; permit administration; in-house installation and custom fabrication. A true innovator, Hannibal Industries was awarded a patent in 2006 for a pallet rack system adjustable safety restraint, and a patent for its TubeRack in 2015.