IBM Among First Global IT Enterprises to be Appraised CMMI V2.0 Level 5

CMMI Institute is pleased to announce that IBM is one of the first large IT organizations to be globally appraised on CMMI V2.0 for Maturity Level 5. The highly complex appraisal involved thousands of employees, more than 500 projects, across 6 global centers and 14 countries, and covered both traditional and new age projects that are part of IBM Global Business Services under IBM Services.

IBM has been a trailblazer in setting superior quality and delivery standards. This unwavering commitment is bringing rich dividend to business results and client advocacy for IBM.

“The journey to CMMI V2.0 has enabled a client centric approach in our commitment to high quality delivery. It provides a direct connection between quality initiatives and our expected business results,” said Lisa Smith, Global Leader, IBM Global Business Services, IBM Services. “CMMI model has been an integral part of our journey to develop industry leading execution capability and deliver in an IBM way. This appraisal further validates our quality transformation journey to drive superior business results and higher client advocacy.”

As a result of adopting CMMI V2.0 and more diligently measuring, analyzing and enhancing the client experience, IBM Global Business Services improved their Net Promoter Score (NPS), a key indicator of client satisfaction and loyalty, by +16 points (LTM basis). Also, by leveraging mature practices, IBM assets and accelerators along with performance management, they were able to achieve greater than 95% on-time project performance. And, by implementing cognitive and automation to provide project managers with early warnings, in one year they were able to reduce trouble projects by 25%, resulting in greater predictability in product delivery designed to optimize business performance and achieve improved results, CMMI V2.0 enables organization to analyze and appraise internal operations, and helps organizations measure their capabilities against best practices, pinpoint areas of improvement and achieve higher performance.

An appraisal at CMMI Maturity Level 5 indicates that an organization is performing at an “optimizing” level. An organization operating at this level continually improve their processes based on a quantitative understanding of its business objectives and performance and uses a quantitative approach to understand the variation inherent in the process and the causes of process outcomes to drive business performance.

The appraisal was led by Pat O’Toole, Principal Consultant with Process Assessment, Consulting & Training (PACT).

