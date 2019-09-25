Alpine Investors’ Light Wave Dental Management Partners With CarolinasDentist

SAN FRANCISCO & WOODBRIDGE, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Alpine Investors (“Alpine”), a middle-market private equity firm that focuses on people to build enduring companies, today announced that its portfolio company Light Wave Dental Management (“Light Wave”), a leading dental management company, has partnered with CarolinasDentist (“the Company”), a high-growth dental group with seven locations based in Fayetteville, N.C. Terms of the private transaction were not disclosed.

“Light Wave is helping to solve big problems in dentistry: retirement, management, reimbursements, and ownership by providing the benefits of a group while preserving the essence of private practice,” said Justin Jory, Founder and CEO of Light Wave. “It’s great to partner with a like-minded firm in CarolinasDentist to deliver our solutions to more practices in the mid-Atlantic region to enable higher quality care.”

With the addition of CarolinasDentist, Light Wave has grown from eight to 30 affiliate locations in Virginia and North Carolina over the past 24 months.

“CarolinasDentist’s high-quality dental practice and patient-first approach makes them a highly complementary fit with Light Wave and Alpine Investors,” said Daniel Cohen, Vice President at Alpine Investors. “This transaction represents a great opportunity for CarolinasDentist to continue building upon its strong foundation and commitment to delivering exceptional clinical care in high quality settings.”

CarolinasDentist has grown to be the dental group of choice for the Carolinas with beautiful offices, great teams, and cutting-edge technology, while offering an ownership and investment structure built for leading dentists. The Company will continue to operate under its own brand name and maintain its successful ownership structure following the transaction.

“We are excited to be working with Justin and Light Wave to help us move into our next chapter,” said Clifton Cameron, D.D.S., Founder and CEO of CarolinasDentist. “We built our own high quality, high growth dental group, founded on leadership development, and saw the opportunity to offer a better solution for high quality dentists throughout North Carolina. We canvassed the market and found perfect alignment with Alpine Investors and Light Wave Dental to help us make that happen.”

Light Wave was advised by Waller, Lansden, Dortch & Davis, and CarolinasDentist was advised by the Eskow Law Group and MORR Dental Transitions in the transaction.

About Alpine Investors

Alpine Investors is a people-driven private equity firm that is committed to building enduring companies by working with, learning from, and developing exceptional people. Alpine specializes in middle-market companies in the software and services industries. Its PeopleFirst strategy includes a CEO-in-Residence program where Alpine partners with CEOs first and places them into companies as part of the transaction. This provides a distinct solution for situations where additional or new management is desired post-transaction. For more information, visit www.alpineinvestors.com.

About Light Wave Dental Management

Light Wave Dental Management is a leading dental management company with 30 affiliate locations in Virginia and North Carolina. Light Wave is solving the big problems in dentistry: retirement, management, reimbursements, and partnership by providing the benefits of group dentistry while preserving the essence of private practice. As a values-driven culture, Light Wave’s affiliated practices are committed to providing high quality, relationship-based dentistry. For more information, visit www.lightwavedental.com.

About CarolinasDentist Management

CarolinasDentist Management is a newly formed dental management and leadership company in North Carolina focused on building the dental group of choice with beautiful offices, great teams, and cutting-edge technology. CarolinasDentist invites other high-quality dentists and practices to join the movement in creating a better alternative for group dentistry in North Carolina. For more information, visit www.carolinasdentist.com.