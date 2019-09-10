MOBILion Introduces its First Ion Mobility Product in Partnership with Agilent to Provide Unprecedented Separation and Mass Spectrometry Capabilities

CHADDS FORDS, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--MOBILion Systems, Inc. is partnering with Agilent Technologies Inc. to integrate its patented ion mobility separations technology, called Structures for Lossless Ion Manipulation (SLIM), with Agilent’s Q-TOF mass spectrometry platform as the company’s first commercial product offering. MOBILion’s high resolution, high throughput technology combined with Agilent’s high-performance Q-TOF platform provides unparalleled analytical capability, enabling pharmaceutical and academic researchers to make novel discoveries. This is the first of several partnerships through which MOBILion will integrate its ion mobility capabilities with industry-leading mass spectrometry platforms.

MOBILion’s technology dramatically advances the capabilities of current liquid chromatography-mass spectrometry (LC-MS) analytical workflows, enabling multi-dimensional analysis of biologically relevant molecules with the highest levels of resolution and throughput. By extending the ion mobility path far beyond other devices, the technology produces more extensive separations to reveal previously undetectable molecules. The SLIM technology can be integrated with LC-MS workflows to provide more robust analytical information, and for some applications, replace liquid chromatography providing superior speed, ease-of-use, and resolution.

“We are excited to be commercializing our first product with a top-tier industry partner such as Agilent to deliver incredibly-powerful, truly unprecedented analysis to researchers,” said Melissa Sherman, chief executive officer of MOBILion. “We believe that in providing a solution to researchers to efficiently investigate biological molecules at a level that is unachievable with existing instruments, MOBILion will revolutionize the prediction, diagnosis, and treatment of disease. The first step, realized through this partnership, provides a tool for pharmaceutical companies to develop safer and more effective biologic therapeutics, aid academic researchers in discovering novel biomarkers, and facilitate clinical researchers with developing better diagnostics.”

Integrated with Agilent’s Q-TOF platform, MOBILion enables the highest resolution separation and analysis of glycans, proteins, peptides, metabolites, lipids, and post-translational modifications. The product will address existing challenges in the characterization of biologic therapeutics and help researchers identify small, critical differences between molecules for biomarker discovery.

“Agilent’s partnerships with thought leaders in ion mobility and mass spectrometry have enabled us to offer advanced ion mobility technology to our customers,” said Bryan Miller, senior director for mass spectrometry R&D at Agilent Technologies. “Our collaboration with MOBILion is the next chapter, and we are excited to be working with them to integrate the unprecedented capabilities of SLIM-Ion Mobility separation with our high-performance Q-TOF MS systems.”

A beta model will launch in 2020 with broader commercial availability planned for 2021. MOBILion is also working to establish partnerships to integrate the company’s technology with other manufacturers.

SLIM technology was invented in the lab of Dr. Richard D. Smith at Pacific Northwest National Laboratory. MOBILion has exclusive license to offer SLIM technology for life science applications. To learn more about MOBILion’s technology, which has been extensively validated, visit https://mobilionsystems.com/.

About MOBILion Systems, Inc.

MOBILion Systems is enabling advancements in disease diagnosis and treatment by commercializing instruments that improve multi-omics disease, drug, and biomarker discovery. Enhancing the study of the complement to genomics provides a better understanding of disease and drug target mechanisms and paves the way for earlier disease detection, more accurate diagnostics, improved treatment options for individual patients, and reduced healthcare costs. MOBILion’s instruments provide unprecedented speed, sensitivity and resolution, allowing rapid detection of clinically relevant molecules such as proteins, peptides, metabolites, glycans, lipids, etc., to better predict, diagnose and treat disease. MOBILion’s instruments process population-scale samples in days vs. years and detect low-abundance molecules, never before seen with existing instrumentation, providing researchers and clinicians with increased confidence in clinical results. The company is headquartered in Chadds Ford, Pennsylvania within the Philadelphia biopharmaceutical and medical innovation corridor.