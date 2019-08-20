OnProcess and MachineShop Team Up to Transform Field Service Management

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--OnProcess Technology, a global leader in service optimization, today announced a joint solution in partnership with edge computing pioneer MachineShop. Together, OnProcess and MachineShop are transforming field service from reactive to proactive, and beyond, with their Connected Field Service solution.

“The terms ‘proactive’ and ‘predictive’ have been pervasive in field service for years,” says Sarah Hatfield, Vice President of Product for OnProcess. “But we’re changing the game - gone are the days of relying on historical data to predict what might happen. With Connected Field Service, OnProcess and MachineShop are harnessing machine signals directly from the edge and using device specific real-time inputs to service equipment before it fails - driving machine uptime.”

“In partnering with OnProcess, we’re not only making it easier than ever to manage connected devices, we’re unlocking new levels of value - enabling service providers to deliver a truly seamless customer experience, significantly reducing their cost to serve, and facilitating a proactive business,” says Michael Campbell, Chief Executive Officer for MachineShop.

OnProcess is a global service optimization specialist, delivering end to end service value chain solutions driving first time resolution, improved revenue, reduced costs, and customer satisfaction for some of the world’s leading brands through an outcome based delivery model.

MachineShop is an edge computing specialist, delivering brilliantly simple connected product and device management. From device fleet management, wellness monitoring and remote software management, all the way through decommissioning. MachineShop is CRM for connected devices.

Connected Field Service Advantages

Machine Uptime

Monitor real-time machine signals directly from the edge to understand device wellness and seamlessly execute service events before there is a disruption in service

Monitor real-time machine signals directly from the edge to understand device wellness and seamlessly execute service events before there is a disruption in service

Mitigate service disruption for customers to reduce inbound call queues and negative customer experiences and even prevent production equipment failure in OEM factories

Mitigate service disruption for customers to reduce inbound call queues and negative customer experiences and even prevent production equipment failure in OEM factories

Limit disruption and deliver your services consistently to drive customer loyalty, reduce subscriber churn, and ultimately drive both customer and shareholder value

Limit disruption and deliver your services consistently to drive customer loyalty, reduce subscriber churn, and ultimately drive both customer and shareholder value

Leverage device data to drive value throughout your business - prevent no fault found, negotiate supplier pricing, re-design onboarding, and fine tune your product roadmap

“Finding new ways to cut costs and improve customer experience are two of the greatest challenges of any service executive,” says John Carroll, Chief Executive Officer for Service Council. “And in today’s landscape, that demand has become even more pervasive with the introduction of IoT. OnProcess and MachineShop take an innovative approach to cracking the code to service strategy alignment. I’m excited to see their joint solution set the tone for the evolution of service delivery.”

To learn more, please visit www.connectedfieldservice.io.

About OnProcess

OnProcess streamlines the service value chain - digitizing and optimizing business processes for service providers and OEMs. Rooted in analytics, OnProcess maintains the delicate balance between cost to serve, the customer experience, and growing services revenue. Through an outcome-based delivery model, the company’s success is entirely dependent upon their customers’. OnProcess’ unique combination of proprietary technology, analytics, and world-class service delivery experts is the combination that has led many of the world’s leading brands to rely on OnProcess as a trusted advisor and service optimizer. OnProcess provides services in 26 languages and operates out of eight global facilities, including its Massachusetts headquarters. More information about our solutions can be found at www.onprocess.com.

About MachineShop

MachineShop is the Edge Computing Company and provider of EdgeIQ™, a software platform for managing the Connected Product Value Chain. MachineShop’s for cradle to grave device lifecycle management also includes service and data orchestration between edge devices and upstream cloud services and on-premise systems. MachineShop delivers brilliantly simple edge computing solutions to hyper-connected and highly distributed organizations worldwide. EdgeIQ is a distributed software solution that serves connected product OEMs, enterprises, and ISVs worldwide. Founded in 2012, MachineShop is headquartered in Boston, MA with offices in Denver and distribution partners worldwide. More information about our products and offerings can be found at www.machineshop.io.