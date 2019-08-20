Andersen Global Enters Zimbabwe

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Andersen Global announced it has signed a collaboration agreement with Chimwamurombe Legal Practice (Zenas) in Zimbabwe. Andersen Global has built a presence in over 14 African countries in just under two years.

Zenas was founded in 2015 and now has a team of 11 professionals who provide legal services to individuals, organizations, institutions and corporations. With a specialty of serving small to medium enterprises, they offer solutions in mining and construction, commercial, debt recovery, property law, labor law, family law, tax, technology, telecommunications, media and intellectual property law, and criminal litigation.

“When we started, we set out to be the most sought-after, trusted legal firm in Zimbabwe,” said Fungai Chimwamurombe, Zenas Office Managing Director. “These values line up very closely with those firms in the Andersen Global international organization. We are happy to join a team of professionals that is equally committed to treating clients like family and delivering best-in-class service.”

“Fungai and his team have grown rapidly in size and respect in their market in a relatively short amount of time,” said Mark Vorsatz, Andersen Global Chairman and Andersen Tax LLC CEO. “They are a dynamic young group with quality at the core of their business. Furthermore, Africa is a dynamic business hotbed; our new family in Zimbabwe will be an excellent addition to our Africa team and instrumental in expanding our reach even further within the region.”

Andersen Global is an international association of legally separate, independent member firms comprised of tax and legal professionals around the world. Established in 2013 by U.S. member firm Andersen Tax LLC, Andersen Global now has more than 4,500 professionals worldwide and a presence in 144 locations through its member firms and collaborating firms.