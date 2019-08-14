Platte Valley Medical Center and Platte Valley Medical Group Sign New In-Network Agreement with Humana

DENVER--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Humana Inc. (NYSE: HUM), a leading health and well-being company, has reached an agreement that provides its members in-network access to Platte Valley Medical Center and Platte Valley Medical Group.

The new network agreement, which took effect June 1, 2019, includes Humana’s Medicare Advantage (including PPO, HMO and Private Fee for Service plans) and employer group (commercial) plan members.

Humana members will have access to the hospital’s full range of inpatient, outpatient and emergency services and to more than 365 primary care and specialty physicians.

“Thanks to this new agreement with Platte Valley Medical Center and Platte Valley Medical Group we can substantially increase health care options for our members closer to their home, helping them to get and stay healthy,” said Mark Iorio, Central West Region Medicare President for Humana.

Platte Valley Medical Center (PVMC) is a 98-bed community hospital that offers high-level services such as those found in larger metropolitan hospitals. PVMC is recognized as a primary stroke center, a Level III Trauma Center, an Accredited Chest Pain Center, and has a Level II Special Care Nursery, and an Advanced Wound Center with Hyperbarics.

Platte Valley Medical Group (PVMG) is a regional network of SCL Health clinics located in Brighton, Fort Lupton and the Reunion area of Commerce City. The seven clinics within PVMG specialize in OB-GYN, primary care, general and trauma surgery, heart and vascular and orthopedics. PVMG provides streamlined, coordinated care for patients.

“Through our partnership with Humana, we’re able to provide care to a broader population of patients in the communities we serve,” said John Hicks, President and CEO of Platte Valley Medical Center. “Our network of providers and dedicated staff look forward to providing those with Humana plans access to Platte Valley Medical Center’s full range of high-level services and commitment to caring for our patients the way we would care for our own family members.”

As of June 30, 2019, Humana has approximately 181,800 members in Colorado.

About Platte Valley Medical Center

Platte Valley Medical Center in Brighton, Colorado became the first private general medical-surgical hospital in Adams and Southern Weld Counties in 1960. Today, Platte Valley is a 98-bed community hospital with outpatient medical plazas in Brighton, Fort Lupton, and the Reunion area of Commerce City. Platte Valley is a secular hospital within the SCL Health System and is a recognized leader in patient-centered care. High-level services include a Primary Stroke Center, a Level III Trauma Center, an Accredited Chest Pain Center, a Level II Special Care Nursery, and an Advanced Wound Center with Hyperbarics.

About Platte Valley Medical Group

Platte Valley Medical Group (PVMG) is a regional network of comprehensive SCL Health clinics located in Brighton, Fort Lupton and the Reunion area of Commerce City. The seven clinics within PVMG specialize in OB-Gyn, primary care, general and trauma surgery, heart and vascular and orthopedics.

About Humana

Humana Inc. is committed to helping our millions of medical and specialty members achieve their best health. Our successful history in care delivery and health plan administration is helping us create a new kind of integrated care with the power to improve health and well-being and lower costs. Our efforts are leading to a better quality of life for people with Medicare, families, individuals, military service personnel, and communities at large.

To accomplish that, we support physicians and other health care professionals as they work to deliver the right care in the right place for their patients, our members. Our range of clinical capabilities, resources and tools – such as in-home care, behavioral health, pharmacy services, data analytics and wellness solutions – combine to produce a simplified experience that makes health care easier to navigate and more effective.

