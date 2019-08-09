ScaleFlux™ Wins Best-of-Show Award in Partnership With Alibaba Cloud at Flash Memory Summit 2019

SANTA CLARA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ScaleFlux, Inc., the pioneer in deploying Computational Storage at scale, is proud to receive a Flash Memory Summit best-of-show award in collaboration with partner Alibaba Cloud, the data intelligence backbone of Alibaba Group. Alibaba Cloud and ScaleFlux’s win of the Most Innovative Flash Memory Customer Implementation category comes from the achievement of integrating Computational Storage in Alibaba Cloud’s cloud-native database POLARDB.

Cost-effectively deploying analytical database workloads at cloud scale is a major infrastructure challenge given the immense compute and storage resources required. Alibaba Cloud’s cloud-native database POLARDB has been optimized to capitalize on the merits of ScaleFlux Computational Storage Drives (CSD) to carry out intensive data analysis tasks, pushing the processing down to where the data is stored. This method eliminates massive amounts of data movement (returning pre-processed results instead of moving the whole data set), saving power and latency. Workload parallelization across CSDs eliminates the CPU bottleneck, resulting in scalable performance improvements.

“Computational Storage is now proving its ability to transition from a niche technology to becoming a mainstream solution driving the database application workloads of production database systems at hyperscale customer environments,” said Jay Kramer, Chairman of the Awards Program and President of Network Storage Advisors Inc. “We are proud to recognize Alibaba Cloud’s cloud-native database POLARDB with ScaleFlux Computational Storage to carry out intensive analytical data processing as a key infrastructure solution.”

ScaleFlux’s award win is accompanied by excellent traffic at its premier expo booth and a well-attended Wednesday keynote delivered on the main stage of Flash Memory Summit.

“It is my pleasure and privilege to accept this best-of-show award on behalf of the ScaleFlux engineering team,” said Yang Liu, ScaleFlux co-founder and chief architect. “Our work with Alibaba Cloud demonstrates the value that Computational Storage serves in performance-critical database applications.”

“We are glad to be recognized for this collaboration with ScaleFlux,” said Zhu Feng, Senior Expert of Alibaba Cloud Intelligence. “Alibaba Cloud is working closely with our partner to co-develop and fully utilize Computational Storage to achieve cost-effective and scalable real-time data analytics, all the while delivering responsive cloud-native user experiences.”

ScaleFlux continues to refine its key technology with targets on widespread usage. The newly released CSD 2000 Series brings transparent data path compression/decompression, and TCO savings to enterprise, cloudscale, and hyperscale customers worldwide.

