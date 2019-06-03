Getty Images and APO Group Announce Strategic Partnership to Provide Innovative and Integrated Text, Photo and Video Services to Companies Operating in Africa and the Middle East

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Getty Images (www.GettyImages.com), a world leader in visual communications, and APO Group (www.APO-opa.com), a leading media relations consultancy and press release distribution service, have announced a wide-reaching collaboration to promote integrated text, photo and video solutions to organizations operating across Africa and the Middle East.

Watch the video: https://youtu.be/X90H0ZIkqaI

Download picture 1: http://bit.ly/Getty-APO

Download picture 2: http://bit.ly/Getty-APO-1

Download the B-roll and dope sheet: http://bit.ly/Broll-Getty-APO

The two companies put pen to paper today at an official signing ceremony at the Getty Images headquarters in London.

Serving nearly One Million customers in almost every country in the world, Getty Images is the most trusted and esteemed source of visual content in the world, servicing the media, corporate and advertising sectors. Its digital asset management and distribution services optimize efficiency and content syndication for hundreds of partners globally.

Since its formation in 2007, APO Group has quickly become the most influential and reputable media relations consulting firm in Africa and the Middle East through its pioneering press release distribution and innovative monitoring solutions. Its global advisory services allow organizations from all over the world to harness the potential of media by developing strategic communications plans that help to build positive connections with key audiences.

The strategic partnership will combine Getty Images’ unique capabilities, in tandem with APO Group’s world-class media relations to help organizations connect their compelling stories with new audiences.

Getty Images will provide APO Group customers with its full suite of image production, distribution and digital asset management solutions, while APO Group’s range of media relations services, dedicated to Africa and the Middle East, will be available to Getty Images customers.

Africa, in particular, represents a significant growth opportunity for customers of both organizations. With its population set to double by 2050, it will be home to 40% of all humanity by the year 2100. By working together in the region, Getty Images and APO Group can help raise the profile of Africa on an international scale.

In recent years, APO Group has established itself as the media relations consultancy of choice for multinationals requiring local support in Africa and the Middle East, and for African organizations looking to expand internationally. With over 300 diverse clients such as Facebook, Uber and Hilton – as well as 57 of the leading global PR Agencies – APO Group has doubled its turnover in the last two years and is the undisputed market leader for media relations in Africa and the Middle East.

Getty Images and APO Group are also united in their passion for sport. APO Group is the Main Official Sponsor of World Rugby’s African association, Rugby Africa, while Getty Images is the official photographer or photographic partner to over 80 of the world’s leading sports governing bodies, leagues, and clubs, including the Fédération Internationale de Football Association (FIFA), the International Olympic Committee (IOC), National Basketball Association (NBA), Union of European Football Associations (UEFA), National Hockey League, NASCAR, Professional Golfers Association (PGA), Manchester United, Borussia Dortmund, FC Bayern Munich, Cricket Australia and New Zealand Rugby Union.

In 2018 the two companies worked together to increase the international exposure of the Rugby Africa Gold Cup competition (http://bit.ly/Getty-APO-3) – a qualifier for the 2019 Rugby World Cup.

“In APO Group we are confident we have a great partner to develop our presence in Africa and the Middle East,” said Lee Martin, Senior Vice President, Global Strategic Development at Getty Images. “They are the market leader in their field, and have deep knowledge and expertise of corporations and media across the regions. We look forward to an exciting collaboration that will help us break new ground in untapped markets that are full of potential and opportunities.”

“This partnership further demonstrates our commitment to working with best-in-class organizations all over the world to provide innovative and integrated communication and media relations solutions to our corporate customers,” said Lionel Reina, CEO of APO Group. “The power of our combined multi-domestic services reflects an increasing demand from corporations to work with a limited number of suppliers in order to communicate more efficiently about their African and Middle Eastern activities.”

The strategic partnership was acknowledged with a photo of Lee Martin, Senior Vice President, Global Strategic Development at Getty Images, and Lionel Reina, CEO of APO Group, displayed on the NASDAQ Tower in New York's Time Square. The NASDAQ Tower is considered the most visible LED video display in Times Square and is one of the most valuable advertising spaces in the world.

Picture of Lee Martin and Lionel Reina on the Nasdaq Tower: http://bit.ly/Getty-APO-Nasdaq

About Getty Images

Getty Images (www.GettyImages.com) is one of the most trusted and esteemed sources of visual content in the world, with over 300 million assets including photos, videos, and music, available through its industry-leading sites www.GettyImages.com and www.istock.com. The Getty Images website serves creative, business and media customers in nearly every country in the world and is the first-place people turn to discover, purchase and share powerful visual content from the world’s best photographers and videographers. Getty Images works with over 250,000 contributors and hundreds of image partners to provide comprehensive coverage of more than 160,000 news, sport and entertainment events each year, impactful creative imagery to communicate any commercial concept and the world’s deepest digital archive of historic photography.

Visit Getty Images at www.gettyimages.com to learn more about how the company is advancing the unique role of still and moving imagery in communication and business, enabling creative ideas to come to life. For company news and announcements, visit our Press Room, and for the stories and inspiration behind our content, visit gettyimages.creativeinsights.com. Find Getty Images on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, or download the Getty Images app where you can explore, save and share the world’s best imagery.

About APO Group

Founded in 2007, APO Group (www.APO-opa.com) is the leading media relations consultancy and press release distribution service in Africa and the Middle East. We assist private and public organizations in sharpening their reputation and increasing their brand equity in target countries. As trusted partner, our role is to leverage the power of media and build bespoke strategies that enable organizations to produce a real and measurable impact in Africa and the Middle East and outside the regional frontiers. The trust and recognition that have been granted to APO Group by global and multinational companies, governments and NGOs inspires us to continuously enhance our value proposition within Africa & Middle East to better cater to our clients’ needs. Among our prestigious clients: Facebook, Dangote Group, GE, Uber, Microsoft, Nokia, Mara Group, PwC, DHL, Marriott Group, Sage, Ecobank, Iflix, Jumia, Samsung, Total, Merck, Société Générale, L'Oréal, Oracle, Philips, Barclays, MoneyGram, Ernst & Young, Orange.

Headquarters: Lausanne, Switzerland | Offices in Senegal, Dubai and Hong Kong

For further information, please visit our website: https://www.APO-opa.com