Sequans’ Monarch LTE-M Chip Successfully Completes Interoperability Testing with NTT DOCOMO

PARIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE: SQNS) announced successful completion of interoperability testing of its Monarch LTE-M chip with NTT DOCOMO, Inc., Japan’s largest mobile operator. Monarch is the world’s most advanced LTE-M chip solution, providing the ultra-low power consumption and enhanced coverage capabilities necessary to ensure successful IoT business cases. Monarch is currently being used in IoT devices that will soon launch on NTT DOCOMO’s LTE-M network.

“IoT is growing rapidly in Japan and we are pleased to have the support of Sequans as we extend our network capabilities to LTE-M,” said Toshiyuki Futakata, general manager of NTT DOCOMO’s Communication Device Development Department, Radio Access Technology Group. “Our IoT customers will benefit greatly from the cost and power efficiencies enabled by Sequans’ Monarch technology.”

According to Statista, the number of IoT devices deployed in Japan is projected to reach 1 billion by 2020, contributing to US$ 176 billion in market revenue.

“We are committed to accelerating the development of LTE for IoT in Japan and intend to fully support NTT DOCOMO in its network strategy,” said Georges Karam, Sequans CEO. “Reaching this important milestone with DOCOMO follows months of stringent testing and highlights the global reach of Monarch, which is now approved for use by operators in Japan, Australia, Europe, and USA.”

Sequans’ Monarch is the world’s most highly optimized LTE-M/NB-IoT chip platform. It provides full support for power saving mode (PSM) and extended discontinuous reception (eDRX) to enable the long battery life needed by many IoT use cases, and it provides the enhanced coverage modes that extend coverage for deep-indoor and remote deployments. Monarch comprises baseband, RF, power management, and RAM in a single package. Monarch also supports advanced features such as programmable RF filtering for global band support in a Single-SKU™, and proprietary dynamic power management technology, enabling industry-leading, rock bottom low power consumption of 1 micro amp.

About Sequans Communications

Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE: SQNS) is a leading provider of single-mode 4G LTE semiconductor solutions for the Internet of Things (IoT) and a wide range of broadband data devices. Founded in 2003, Sequans has developed and delivered seven generations of 4G technology and its chips are certified and shipping in 4G networks around the world. Today, Sequans offers two LTE product lines: StreamrichLTE™, optimized for broadband devices, including CPE, mobile and portable routers, and high-performance IoT devices; and StreamliteLTE™, optimized for lower data rate and narrowband IoT devices, including wearables, trackers, and sensors. Sequans is based in Paris, France with additional offices in the United States, United Kingdom, Israel, Hong Kong, Singapore, Sweden, Taiwan, South Korea, and China. Visit Sequans online at www.sequans.com.