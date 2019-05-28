MCOT Selects Triton Digital for World-Class Management and Monetization of Its Digital Audio and Podcast Content

BANGKOK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Triton Digital®, the leading technology provider for the global audio industry, announced today that MCOT Public Company Limited (MCOT), one of Thailand’s leading public radio and television broadcasters, has selected Triton Digital to power the management and monetization of its digital audio and podcast content.

Through this partnership, MCOT will leverage Triton’s enterprise ad server, Tap, to dynamically insert highly targeted pre-, mid-, and post-roll audio ads into their audio and podcast streams. To support its monetization goals, MCOT will leverage Triton’s programmatic audio marketplace (a2x®) and audio SSP (Yield-Op) to make its online audio inventory available to programmatic buyers through both open and private marketplace deals.

In addition, MCOT will utilize Triton’s integration with the Omny Studio platform to capture, edit and distribute engaging podcast content to its online listeners for the first time.

“We are pleased to be providing MCOT with the technology and support they need to launch their on-demand audio content network,” said Benjamin Masse, Managing Director, Market Development and Strategy at Triton Digital. “We look forward to helping MCOT execute and continuously evolve their digital audio and podcast strategy today and for years to come, and to help them both reach and expand their listening audience while increasing their revenue.”

“We are thrilled to partner with Triton Digital, and to be utilizing their unparalleled technology and knowledgeable team to trailblaze podcasting in Thailand, ” said Kematat Paladesh at MCOT. “Triton’s technology will not only enable us to create, distribute, and monetize engaging audio and podcast content for our loyal listeners, but also to continuously grow our listening audience and increase our revenue at a speed that no other technology provider in the audio industry can.”

About Triton Digital

Triton Digital® is the global technology and services leader to the digital audio and podcast industry. Operating in more than 40 countries, Triton provides innovative technology that enables broadcasters, podcasters, and online music services to build their audience, maximize their revenue, and streamline their day-to-day operations. In addition, Triton powers the global online audio industry with Webcast Metrics®, the leading streaming measurement service. With unparalleled integrity, excellence, teamwork, and accountability, Triton remains committed to connecting audio, audience, and advertisers to continuously fuel the growth of the global online industry. Triton Digital is a wholly owned subsidiary of The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ: SSP). For more information, visit www.TritonDigital.com.

About MCOT

MCOT Public Company Limited (MCOT) is Thailand’s leading media organization providing high quality content through its integrated media outlets including digital TV channels, a nationwide radio network, Thai News Agency and digital media. A state enterprise under the supervision of the Office of Prime Minister, MCOT was registered as a public company limited in 2004.