Morgan Properties Invites Community to Second Company-Wide Event in Partnership with Alex’s Lemonade Stand Foundation

KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Morgan Properties, the nation’s 19th largest apartment owner and operator, announced today it will host lemonade stands to support Alex’s Lemonade Stand Foundation (ALSF) on May 14 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at each of its 167 apartment communities nationwide. This will be Morgan Properties’ second consecutive year partnering with the foundation to raise money for childhood cancer research through its Caring. Sharing. Giving charitable initiative. In addition to all funds raised at the individual stands, Morgan Properties will contribute a corporate donation to further support ALSF’s efforts. Last year, Morgan Properties raised $18,314 across its apartment communities for ALSF and hopes to exceed that number this year.

Three of Morgan Properties’ apartment communities including its corporate headquarters will be joined by local radio stations broadcasting live on-site and offering exciting giveaways such as concert tickets to attendees. Jared of WIOQ 102.1 (Q102 Philly) will be at Kingswood Apartments & Townhomes in King of Prussia, PA; Chris and the Crew of WPST 94.5 FM (94.5FM) will be at Roberts Mill Apartments & Townhomes in Maple Shade, NJ; and DJ Quicksilva of WERQ 92.3 (92Q Jams FM) will be at Chesapeake Glen Apartment Homes in Glen Burnie, MD. Additional special guest appearances include Poe of the Baltimore Ravens at Chesapeake Glen and Monty the Fox of the King of Prussia District at Kingswood, who will also bring the cooper car. Comcast will also be on-site at Kingswood offering prize giveaways.

“At Morgan Properties, giving back is a trait that is deeply rooted within our company culture,” said Jason Morgan, Principal at Morgan Properties. “As a family-run business, we are committed to touching the lives of the many residents and employees we call family and supporting organizations in the communities where we operate. We’re thrilled to partner yet again with an inspiring organization like Alex’s Lemonade Stand Foundation to raise money for childhood cancer research and look forward to seeing residents and community members in attendance at each of the events.”

Local ALSF Heroes will be in attendance at Kingswood, Roberts Mill, and Chesapeake Glen to share their cancer survivor stories.

“At Alex’s Lemonade Stand Foundation (ALSF), we are incredibly grateful for the spirit and hard work of dedicated partners like Morgan Properties who volunteer to host lemonade stands that help us get closer to a cure for childhood cancer,” said Liz Scott, Alex’s mom and Co-Executive Director of ALSF. “We truly appreciate companies like Morgan Properties that care about children with cancer, they make the difference in the fight for so many families.”

Morgan Properties’ participating apartment communities are located in 11 states: Pennsylvania, Maryland, New Jersey, Tennessee, New York, Delaware, Virginia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Ohio, and Nebraska. To find a lemonade stand near you, visit www.morgan-properties.com/our-communities. A rain date is scheduled for May 15.

About Morgan Properties

Established in 1985 by Mitchell Morgan, Morgan Properties is a national real estate investment and management company headquartered in King of Prussia, Pennsylvania. Morgan Properties and its affiliate, Morgan Properties JV own and manage a multifamily portfolio comprised of 167 apartment communities and over 50,000 units located in 11 states, primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Northeast Region. Morgan Properties is currently the 19th largest apartment owner in the country. The Company prides itself on its quick decision-making ability, strong capital relationships and operational expertise. Learn more at www.morganproperties.com.

About Alex’s Lemonade Stand Foundation

Alex's Lemonade Stand Foundation (ALSF) emerged from the front yard lemonade stand of 4-year-old Alexandra “Alex” Scott, who was fighting cancer and wanted to raise money to find cures for all children with cancer. Her spirit and determination inspired others to support her cause, and when she passed away at the age of 8, she had raised $1 million. Since then, the Foundation bearing her name has evolved into a national fundraising movement. Today, ALSF is one of the leading funders of pediatric cancer research in the U.S. and Canada raising more than $150 million so far, funding nearly 1,000 research projects and providing programs to families affected by childhood cancer. For more information, visit AlexsLemonade.org.