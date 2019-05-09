Fluor and Bayer Break Ground as Construction Starts for New Cell Culture Technology Center in California

IRVING, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Fluor Corporation (NYSE: FLR) announced that a groundbreaking event was held today for Bayer’s first-of-a-kind cell culture technology center in Berkeley, California. Fluor is providing a single point of responsibility for engineering, procurement, construction management and commissioning, qualification and validation of the facility that will produce oncology and other therapeutics.

“We look forward to working with Fluor on this exciting project, and benefiting from the company’s expertise in engineering, procurement, construction management and validation — all of which will allow us to have flexible and scalable facilities for the future and enable us to bring new medicines to patients faster,” said Judy Chou, Ph.D., senior vice president and global head of Bayer Biotech.

“We are delighted that Fluor’s innovative plant layout and modularized construction solution will allow Bayer’s strategically important manufacturing facility to be designed and built with capital efficiency and a focus on optimizing the project’s schedule,” said Juan G. Hernandez, president of Fluor’s Life Sciences and Advanced Manufacturing business line. “The facility’s user-friendly, reconfigurable design will facilitate increased speed to market for new life saving treatments.”

The state-of-the-art Single Use Technology (SUT) biopharmaceutical manufacturing facility will be constructed at Bayer’s Berkeley site using land from a demolished office building. In 2018, Fluor engaged in the conceptual study and front-end engineering design for the project which is due for completion in early 2021.

Bayer selected GE Healthcare to provide its FlexFactoryTM SUT platform which will be incorporated into the project through a collaborative subcontract to Fluor. GE Healthcare is supplying all major unit operations, systems and ancillary equipment and components.

Fluor’s scope also includes process integration for the entire facility and all associated utilities. Fluor’s San Francisco office will lead the project with support from the company’s offices in Greenville, South Carolina and Gliwice, Poland.

About Fluor Corporation

Founded in 1912, Fluor Corporation (NYSE: FLR) is a global engineering, procurement, fabrication, construction and maintenance company that transforms the world by building prosperity and empowering progress. Fluor serves its clients by designing, building and maintaining safe, well executed, capital-efficient projects around the world. With headquarters in Irving, Texas, Fluor ranks 153 on the Fortune 500 list with revenue of $19.2 billion in 2018 and has more than 53,000 employees worldwide. For more information, please visit www.fluor.com or follow Fluor on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and YouTube.