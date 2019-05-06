SentinelOne Joins “Friends of Objective-See” Program to Further Empower Mac Users with the Tools Needed to Defend Against Today’s Most Sophisticated Attacks

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--SentinelOne, the autonomous endpoint protection company, today announced that it has been named a “Friend of Objective-See” and will be sponsoring the upcoming Objective-See conference: Objective by the Sea. As a member of the “Friends of Objective-See” program, SentinelOne will help the Mac community to ensure users have access to the best free security tools available to protect and defend against today’s evolving threat landscape.

Objective-See was created by renowned Mac security researcher, Patrick Wardle, with the purpose of freely sharing the same tools Patrick uses to secure his own Mac. The “Friends of Objective-See” recognizes leaders in the Mac community that are committed to working together to better protect increasingly vulnerable Mac environments.

“As Macs become more prevalent so does Mac focused malware, and Mac users are struggling to stay ahead of the curve,” said Patrick Wardle, Founder, Objective-See. “Having SentinelOne join us in the fight to protect users from malware is an incredible boost to Mac users everywhere and clearly illustrates SentinelOne’s commitment and vision to support all Mac users.”

SentinelOne has been regularly recognized for its exceptional capabilities in the Mac OS environment, including receiving a perfect score with zero false detections or warnings in the latest AV-Test Mac Product Review, being selected to provide Mac coverage for WD ATP, and boasting several of the world’s largest enterprise Mac deployments as SentinelOne customers.

“Whereas many players in the endpoint space view Mac OS as an afterthought, SentinelOne has always been on the forefront, leading the charge to protect Mac environments with the same rigor that we do for Windows and Linux,” said Daniel Bernard, CMO, SentinelOne. “Objective-See is an incredible collection of tools that help defend Mac environments against all types of attacks, and we are honored to be a part of the community.”

