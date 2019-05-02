CI Security and Ednetics Partner to Improve Cybersecurity in Schools

SEATTLE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Student data can now be more secure because of a partnership between CI Security™ and Ednetics. The partnership makes it easier for schools and universities to get 24x7 information security monitoring, threat detection, and response for education networks. Ednetics is a leader in technology and physical security solutions for education and government customers. CI Security is a leader in Managed Detection and Response (MDR) cybersecurity services.

The partnership evolved from a shared mission to support critical services in our local communities. Ednetics and CI Security bring purpose-built solutions to ensure every aspect of network infrastructure is managed and secure within schools. The partnership accelerates the opportunity to support nearly 730,000 students in more than 1,500 schools with comprehensive information security services. With CI Security’s MDR and Ednetics’ procurement vehicles, education customers can easily purchase their solutions through a streamlined procurement process for the educational sector. The cost and bureaucracy associated with purchasing security solutions have been greatly reduced.

“School networks are prime targets for unauthorized disclosure of records, theft, and service disruption for the purpose of extortion,” said Mike Hamilton, CISO and founder of CI Security. “Ednetics and CI Security want to ensure schools take a comprehensive approach to addressing network security risks and demonstrating auditable compliance with COPPA, FERPA, and emerging privacy legislation.”

“The true value of this partnership is how our companies work together to provide managed detection and response,” said Brandon McCoy, Director of Ednetics Network™. “With our commitment to state-of-the-art technologies, CI Security is a proven partner in helping our customers find cyber threats and manage the risks associated with information security compromises. Excellent security requires a unified team of experts ready to respond anytime—we can now extend that team of experts to our customers with CI Security.”

CI Security combines purpose-built technology with 24x7 security analyst coverage to monitor for signs of cyber threat actors and quickly respond when they are found. CI Security’s MDR solution works with Ednetics Network™, and school administrators can be confident knowing digital and physical systems are being monitored around-the-clock for cyber threats.

“Cyber criminals are unscrupulous predators—any high-value target is a good target,” said Garrett Silver, CEO of CI Security. “The CI Security-Ednetics partnership supports safe spaces in the digital realm. With network security that delivers reliable access and secure digital environments, school and government administrators can spend more time on delivering quality outcomes to support the communities in which we live.”

With these turn-key network security solutions in place, schools can ramp up quickly while setting the stage for long-term sustainability and cost-savings.

About Ednetics

Ednetics brings IT services and solutions to education and public sector communities. We focus on opportunities to improve education and government settings through the use of advanced technologies. We have developed a comprehensive portfolio by working closely with customers to understand their needs. The Ednetics team includes contractors, specialized engineers, dedicated support, and project managers with an affinity for technology and a desire to be the best at what we do. We are inspired by how technology can help, and we love making a difference. Ednetics is headquartered in Post Falls, Idaho, with regional offices in Boise, Seattle, Portland, Phoenix, and Los Angeles. For more information, visit: https://www.ednetics.com

About CI Security

CI Security provides Managed Detection Response services, combining purpose-built technology with expert security analysts to perform full-cycle threat detection, investigation, response, and recovery. Supporting healthcare, public sector, and financial services, CI Security’s technology platform, Security Operations Center, and Information Security consulting services help customers gain critical insight into their security posture. CI Security Headquarters is located in Bremerton, WA, and we operate two security operation centers, a data center, and regional offices throughout the U.S. For more information, visit: https://ci.security