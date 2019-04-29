Sentient Jet Renewed as Preferred Private Aviation Partner of Kentucky Derby, Kentucky Oaks and Churchill Downs

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sentient Jet, a Directional Aviation company and the creator of the pioneering Jet Card, is pleased to announce the renewal of its multi-year collaboration with the Kentucky Derby, Kentucky Oaks and Churchill Downs as the esteemed horseracing organizations’ Preferred Private Aviation Partner. As an official partner of the two annual races and their shared home track, Sentient Jet has curated several extraordinary experiences surrounding the weekend’s celebrations including bespoke private travel services, special on-site hospitality offerings and the third annual Derby Day Breakfast hosted by Brand Ambassador and Celebrity Chef Bobby Flay. Further, the private aviation company will add additional support to the horseracing community over the weekend through its position as the presenting sponsor of the Alysheba Stakes, a highlight of Oaks Day. The 2019 event marks the fourth consecutive that Sentient Jet will offer signature services for fans and participants since becoming the first private jet provider to assume the role of Preferred Private Aviation Partner in 2016, as well as the latest demonstration of the brand’s longstanding commitment to the Thoroughbred horseracing industry as a whole.

“Over the past decade, Sentient Jet has become deeply engrained in the horseracing community with a proud presence at many major industry events,” said Andrew Collins, president and CEO of Sentient Jet. “We’re thrilled to kick off our twentieth anniversary year with the renewal of our commitment to the Kentucky Derby, Kentucky Oaks and Churchill Downs – three of the world’s most prestigious racing organizations – and look forward to continuing our longstanding support of the sport and all of those who dedicate their livelihoods to it.”

Sentient Jet will usher in Derby Day at the brand’s third annual, invite-only Derby Day Breakfast hosted by Bobby Flay. Taking place from 9:00 to 11:00 am on Saturday, May 4 at 21c Museum Hotel, Louisville’s leading hotel, the exclusive culinary event will feature delectable dishes, craft cocktails and engaging entertainment. A bespoke menu of Kentucky-inspired dishes will include indulgent mains such as Blue Corn Crepes with Sweetened Ricotta, Strawberry Rhubarb Compote and Blueberry Sauce and Sweet Potato-Chicken Hash with Poached Eggs and Green Onion Hollandaise served alongside Julep Spritzers and Strawberry Rhubarb Margaritas.

“The Derby has been a highlight of my annual calendar for many years, and I’m proud to be a part of the weekend’s newest tradition with the Derby Day Breakfast,” said Bobby Flay. “It’s a joy to combine my passion for cooking with my love of horseracing, and I’m looking forward to sharing race day predictions with fellow fans over fine food and drink.”

Additionally, Sentient Jet will once again provide private flight access to the races through its prestigious Jet Card platform, which offers the most seamless and stylish way to travel to and from Louisville during Derby weekend. Through the singular service, all Derby guests will be able to fly to Kentucky through Sentient Jet without entering into a Jet Card commitment. Beyond the flight experience itself, passengers will also gain access to the additional benefits offered to Sentient Jet Cardholders at the event, including entry to the Derby Day Breakfast.

“Year after year, our Cardholders make way to Churchill Downs to take in the most exciting two minutes in sports, and it’s an honor to be an eagerly anticipated part of their festivities,” said Collins. “Whether through our signature travel services, annual breakfast or on-site experiences, we can’t wait to welcome new friends and old to celebrate the Kentucky Derby with Sentient Jet.”

Sentient Jet was named the first-ever Preferred Private Aviation Partner of the Kentucky Derby, Kentucky Oaks and Churchill Downs in a multi-year agreement in 2016. The partnership reaffirmed the company’s longtime presence in the horseracing community as a sponsor of the Breeders’ Cup World Championships and Fasig-Tipton and provides Cardholders and clients with premium perks, including exclusive ticket pre-sale opportunities. Sentient Jet’s support of the Thoroughbred industry has also included endorsements of several of the sport’s most notable horses.

As one of the country’s leading private aviation companies, Sentient Jet provides clients with private flying opportunities for all their air travel needs. Sentient Jet offers its 25-Hour Jet Card in four jet-size options, allowing clients to purchase flight time on Light, Mid, Super-Mid, and Heavy aircraft as well as in two age classes (Preferred and Select), starting at just $131,800. The company recently announced the SJ25+ Super-Mid Jet Card. Offered at $224,275 for 25 hours of flight time, SJ25+ offers Cardholders guaranteed access to the most popular Super-Mid Size jets, all of which are Wi-Fi enabled. Sentient Jet Cardholders receive a rare combination of industry leading service and safety, complete with a one-year lock on all-inclusive hourly rates, with the added bonus of 15% discounts on hourly pricing for qualifying round-trip travel. Through Sentient Jet’s mobile app, Sentient Jet Cardholders can also book private jet travel on-the-go, as well as access flight details, initiate assistance through a 24/7 live chat feature, and localized recommendations for exclusive benefits.

About Sentient Jet

Founded in 1999 and now an integral part of Directional Aviation, Sentient Jet is one of the leading private aviation companies in the country. The Sentient Jet Card Program offers clients the flexibility and convenience of flying private for their personal and business air travel needs with industry-leading value. Sentient Jet is known for outstanding service and a commitment to safety programs, including the industry’s first and only Independent Safety Advisory Board. Sentient Jet’s extensive network of certified operators ensures that clients will always have access to executive aircraft that meet their rigorous standards for safety and quality. Visit sentient.com for more information. You can also follow Sentient Jet on social media platforms, including Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Download the Sentient Jet Mobile App: iOS | Android.