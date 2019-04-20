University of Arizona Alumni Latest Group Eligible for Savings from GEICO

TUCSON, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Whether you are a Wildcat or a Tiger, an Eagle or a Phoenix, you will cheer the discount partnerships GEICO has with your school and hundreds of colleges around the country.

Through its ever-expanding partnerships with universities, alumni associations, athletic conferences and student organizations, GEICO offers special savings to students, alumni, members, faculty and staff.

University of Arizona Wildcats are now eligible for these special savings after GEICO inked a partnership with the school’s alumni association.

"Our affinity insurance partnership with GEICO further cements the commitment they have made to the University of Arizona, our alumni and the Tucson community," said Melinda Burke, UA Alumni Association president. "This exciting collaboration supports UAAA efforts in keeping our alumni engaged with the university and provide programming that will help Wildcats for years to come."

The University of Arizona partnership is extra special for GEICO, which has had a regional office in Tucson since 2003. Many of the 2,000 associates who work at the office are alumni, friends or fans of the university.

GEICO Sponsored Marketing Director Jeremy Lee is also excited about the Wildcats partnership; he’s a University of Arizona alumnus.

“These partnerships have been tremendously successful, and our goal is to increase them in order to offer savings to even more students, alumni and association members,” Lee said.

In all, GEICO has discount savings partnerships with nearly 500 alumni associations, universities and student associations like the American Medical Student Association. These partnerships also extend to 25 college conferences, including the Big-12, Pac-12 and ACC.

New and current GEICO customers may be eligible for discounts. Some discounts, coverages, payment plans and features are not available in all states, in all GEICO companies or in all situations. Also, discount amounts vary by state. Go to http://www.geico.com/mydiscounts to find your organization and get a quote.

