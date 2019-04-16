HARMAN Becomes Official Digital Cockpit Supplier to BJEV

SHANGHAI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Shanghai Auto Show 2019 -- HARMAN International, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. focused on connected technologies for automotive, consumer and enterprise markets, has entered into a strategic partnership with Beijing Electric Vehicle Co. (BJEV) to bring the scalable Digital Cockpit solution to market. The technology will not only help BJEV scale production and increase range, but the partnership will allow HARMAN the opportunity to create even more technology for the growing new-energy automotive market.

“BJEV is focused on meeting the challenges of the AI age and needed a strategic partner to up-level the in-car experience for their future drivers. Our Digital Cockpit solution is designed to achieve this,” said Dr. Mike Peters, President, HARMAN Connected Car Division. “The system’s forward-looking features, such as smart driving applications and platform design, aim to improve the users’ experiences and evolve alongside autonomous technology, eventually leading to a truly hands-free driving experience.”

BJEV has become the largest battery electric car manufacturer in China’s vehicle market. They’ll be unveiling the concepts of their premium branded cars – ARCFOX – at the Shanghai Auto Show. The first model to be launched will be the ARCFOX ECF, with a HARMAN Digital Cockpit that functions as an integrated solution for infotainment and the instrumentation cluster driven by one unified hardware/software platform.

“We view our ARCFOX models as ‘Born Free’ as they transcend aesthetics with humanized technology and immersive experiences,” said Ma Fanglie, President of Beijing Electric Vehicle Co. (BJEV). “The technology provided to us by HARMAN helps facilitate these core values that incorporate unique inspirations and stand as an internal impetus to drive the pioneering spirit of ARCFOX.”

The HARMAN Digital Cockpit’s simplified packaging will also help BJEV reduce energy consumption and help drivers focus on the road ahead with integrated voice controls. During the collaboration process, HARMAN’s engineering team ruled out and tested every possible malfunction to offer the most cost-effective option while ensuring high product quality and design.

HARMAN continues to expand its presence in the Chinese automotive market as a trusted partner for the country’s OEMs. In addition to four world-class engineering and research centers in China, HARMAN houses two manufacturing sites, several flagship stores and service centers, and a team of designers, software engineers and product development experts in the country.

ABOUT BJEV

Founded in 2009, BAIC BJEV is a holding subsidiary of BAIC Group among Fortune Global 500, as well as China's first new energy enterprise operating independently, obtaining the qualification to manufacture new energy vehicle, conducting mixed-ownership reform, trying the employee stock ownership reform of state-owned enterprises and going public on the A-share market independently. As a leading enterprise with the largest market scale, the most extensive industry chain and the richest product line in China, as well as a Chinese model enterprise in the service-oriented transformation of manufacturing, we are engaged in the R&D, production and sales of new energy vehicles and core parts, provide relevant services, and operate in strategic emerging industries such as intelligent manufacturing, energy management, smart mobility and internet+. With the strategy of "openness and sharing", the goal of becoming a "world-class new energy vehicle technology innovation center" and a "world-class new energy vehicle manufacturer", we are committed to building a world-class green intelligent technology service platform, and contributing to persistently promoting the development of China's new energy vehicle industry, building a symbol of China's new energy vehicle industry and fulfilling national strategies such as "Made in China 2025".

ABOUT HARMAN

HARMAN (harman.com) designs and engineers connected products and solutions for automakers, consumers, and enterprises worldwide, including connected car systems, audio and visual products, enterprise automation solutions; and services supporting the Internet of Things. With leading brands including AKG®, Harman Kardon®, Infinity®, JBL®, Lexicon®, Mark Levinson® and Revel®, HARMAN is admired by audiophiles, musicians and the entertainment venues where they perform around the world. More than 50 million automobiles on the road today are equipped with HARMAN audio and connected car systems. Our software services power billions of mobile devices and systems that are connected, integrated and secure across all platforms, from work and home to car and mobile. HARMAN has a workforce of approximately 30,000 people across the Americas, Europe, and Asia. In March 2017, HARMAN became a wholly-owned subsidiary of Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

