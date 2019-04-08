Colombian Broadcaster Selects Teledyne Paradise to Supply SSPAs for both Indoor and Outdoor Broadcast Operations

STATE COLLEGE, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Teledyne Paradise Datacom (Paradise), part of the Teledyne Defense Electronics Group, announced that a major Colombian broadcaster Caracol TV has recently selected several Paradise solid state power amplifier (SSPA) product lines to support critical broadcast operations.

Each of the indoor and outdoor SSPA packages were selected for their extremely high reliability, high linear output power, and small size and weight which makes them easy to transport. Each SSPA is also equipped with a modular redundancy system, enabling broadcasters to respond to fluctuating news coverage requirements by easily removing and locating redundant units to other geographic locations where breaking news is emerging.

“We have come to rely on Paradise earth station SSPAs in recent years first and foremost because of their rock solid reliability, which ensures they perform to customers’ specifications each and every time,” said Jose Luis Rodriguez, CEO of Rodcast and Telecom, a broadcast systems integrator and supplier for Caracol and a Paradise distributor. “Their extremely compact size and lightweight 20 kg packages are also extremely valued by our customers.”

“But there are additional unique Paradise features that separate these SSPAs from others. The fans are serviceable while in operation, and the outdoor packages are completely insulated from the electronics which minimizes sand and dust interfering with circuitry. They are extremely robust with an extended temperature range, and the compact outdoor Paradise SSPA weighs so little it is airline checkable, making for quick and easy transport for customers.”

Paradise SSPAs included in the Caracol deployment include the indoor redundant 3U System; individual 3RU indoor rack mount SSPAs; the compact outdoor redundant SSPA system; and the individual compact outdoor SSPA.

Rodcast is one of Teledyne Paradise Datacom’s global distributors serving the broadcasting sector, and is responsible for providing turnkey solutions to the international broadcast market. In addition to the indoor and outdoor SSPAs and SSPA systems provided to Caracol, Paradise also develops the popular PowerMAX™ Scalable SSPA System and the Outdoor PowerMAX™ Scalable SSPA System which provides ultra-high power for broadcasters without the need for a shelter.

About Teledyne Paradise Datacom

Teledyne Paradise Datacom designs, manufactures and sells satellite modems, solid state power amplifiers (SSPA), low noise amplifiers (LNA), block up converters (BUC) and associated redundancy subsystems. We deliver satellite communications products around the world and have unparalleled experience in satellite communications products. At Paradise, we focus on creating significant product differentiators and innovative architectures in order to make ourselves the supplier of choice in the satcom industry. www.paradisedata.com.

About Teledyne Defense Electronics

Serving Defense, Space and Commercial sectors worldwide, Teledyne Defense Electronics offers a comprehensive portfolio of highly engineered solutions that meet your most demanding requirements in the harshest environments. Manufacturing both custom and off-the-shelf product offerings, our diverse product lines meet emerging needs for key applications for avionics, energetics, electronic warfare, missiles, radar, satcom, space, and test and measurement . www.teledynedefelec.com. TDE is a business unit of Teledyne Technologies, Inc., a leading provider of sophisticated instrumentation, digital imaging products and software, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems. www.teledyne.com.