Cook Biotech Announces Collaboration with Progressive Medical for Biodesign® Hernia Graft in US

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Cook Biotech announced a new sales collaboration with Progressive Medical. Sales representatives employed by Progressive Medical will manage and support sales in the field for the Cook Biotech Biodesign Hernia Graft.

Progressive Medical has sold and distributed products focused on overall cost effectiveness, efficiency, improved patient outcomes, and safety for over 33 years.

“It is our mission and commitment to support improved outcomes, quality of care, and cost through novel and proven products for the patients and customers we serve,” said Mark Martin, president and CEO of Progressive Medical.

As a member of the Americas Hernia Society Corporate Alliance, Cook Biotech supports the scientific programs of the society. Cook Biotech is also a foundation partner in the Americas Hernia Society Quality Collaborative (AHSQC). The AHSQC was formed in 2013 by hernia surgeons focused on improving patient outcomes and optimizing costs.

“We’re excited to partner with Progressive Medical to continue delivery of the Biodesign Hernia Graft,” said Umesh Patel, Cook Biotech president. “We’re confident that Progressive’s breadth of sales and clinical support and their focus on maintaining our long-term relationships with current customers enable us to help patients in need of hernia repair.”

The Biodesign Hernia Graft is intended for implantation to reinforce soft tissues where weakness exists. Indications for use include the repair of a hernia or a body wall defect. It is manufactured by Cook Biotech.

Refer to the Instructions for Use (US IFU) for clinical data overview FP0036-02N

About Cook Biotech:

Cook Biotech Inc. develops and manufactures medical products for tissue repair and regenerative medicine applications using proprietary extracellular matrix (ECM) technologies and processes. Cook Biotech products are marketed and distributed under several brand names, including AxoGuard®, Biodesign, DynaMatrix®, FISH™, HaloShield®, OASIS®, and tarSys®. Cook Biotech collaborates with partners and distributors, including AxoGen Inc., Aziyo Biologics, Cook Medical Inc., Cormatrix, Katena Products Inc., Keystone Dental Inc., Progressive Medical Inc., and Smith & Nephew Inc. to develop new products and provide technical support. Cook Biotech was established in 1995 and is a Cook Group company. For more information, visit cookbiotech.com.

About Progressive Medical Inc (PMI):

PMI was founded in 1986 and represents products that reduce healthcare cost by maximizing clinical efficiency and improving safety and outcomes for patients, employees, and providers. PMI serves more than 6,500 acute and non-acute care customers nationwide. PMI focuses on maintaining long term relationships with customers and manufacturing partners by providing excellent customer service, a knowledgeable and accomplished 80+ clinical sales and clinical services team, expertly managed logistics, and an experienced leadership team.