FAT Brands Announces Multi-Unit Development Deal in Shanghai

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--FAT (Fresh. Authentic. Tasty.) Brands Inc. (NASDAQ: FAT) (“FAT Brands” or the “Company”), parent company of Fatburger, The Last Great Hamburger Stand™, announces the development of six new co-branded Fatburger and Buffalo's Express restaurants throughout Shanghai with Bloomfield Pty. Ltd. The new locations will build on FAT Brands' existing presence in China, where the company currently operates multiple successful locations in both Beijing and Shanghai.

Fatburger, the beloved Hollywood burger chain founded by Lovie Yancey, maintains and upholds its unique culture and trademark menu offerings crafted by founder Lovie Yancey when she launched the brand almost 70 years ago. Each Fatburger burger is made-to-order with traditional fixings and delicious add-on items such as bacon, onion rings, cheese and egg. To complement Fatburger’s menu, Buffalo’s Express offers fresh, never frozen, boneless and bone-in chicken wings with over 13 different sauces.

“When expanding internationally, it's important to identify a partner we can trust with our iconic brand. Markets such as Shanghai, where demand and crowds are large, magnifies this need even more,” said Andy Wiederhorn, CEO of FAT Brands. “We're thrilled to open more restaurants with the Bloomfield team. They've done an excellent job maintaining the integrity of our brand while providing a deep understanding of the Chinese consumer.”

Fresh. Authentic. Tasty. Brands

FAT Brands (NASDAQ: FAT) is a leading global franchising company that strategically acquires, markets and develops fast casual and casual dining restaurant concepts around the world. The Company currently owns seven restaurant brands, Fatburger, Buffalo’s Cafe, Buffalo’s Express, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Yalla Mediterranean and Ponderosa and Bonanza Steakhouses, that have over 300 locations open and more than 200 under development around the world.

About Fatburger

An all-American, Hollywood favorite, Fatburger is a fast-casual restaurant serving big, juicy, tasty burgers, crafted specifically to each customer’s liking. With a legacy spanning 70 years, Fatburger’s extraordinary quality and taste inspire fierce loyalty amongst its fan base, which includes a number of A-list celebrities and athletes. Featuring a contemporary design and ambience, Fatburger offers an unparalleled dining experience, demonstrating the same dedication to serving gourmet, homemade, custom-built burgers as it has since 1952 – The Last Great Hamburger Stand™.

About Buffalo’s Express

Founded in 1985 in Roswell, Georgia, Buffalo’s Express is a fast-casual chain known for its world famous chicken wings, proprietary wing sauces, fries, sides, wraps, salads and desserts. Co-branded with 72 Fatburger restaurants to date, Buffalo’s Express’ significant growth can be attributed to its high-quality menu offerings and unparalleled dining experience. Featuring a contemporary design and ambience, whether guests are dining-in or having take-out/delivery, Buffalo’s Express offers friends and families the flexibility to enjoy their world-famous chicken wings however they prefer. Buffalo’s Express – Where Everyone is Family™.

Safe Harbor Statement

