Pentair and SunTech Drive Deliver Simplified Solar Pumping Solution

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Global water treatment company Pentair is pleased to announce a strategic collaboration with SunTech Drive to deliver simplified solar pumping solutions. The first innovation resulting from this collaboration integrates SunTech Drive's state-of-the-art solar control platform into Pentair’s Pentek variable speed drive technology.

“At Pentair, we strive to deliver smart, sustainable water solutions to our customers,” said Bob Miller, Senior Vice President of Pentair Flow Technologies. “The collaboration with SunTech Drive provides an innovative new motor drive architecture that, coupled with Pentair’s world class pumps, will now offer a cost-effective and easy-to-deploy solar pumping solution for our customers.”

Compatible with alternating current (AC) motors, the new solar pumping solution is ideal for off-grid applications where access to water is a daily necessity, such as watering livestock. Additionally, the variable speed technology within the solar-powered drives allows pumps to operate during low levels of sun, providing the user with reliable pump performance.

For more information about the new Pentair Pentek Solar Drives, visit pentair.com/pentair-pentek.

ABOUT PENTAIR

At Pentair, we believe the health of our world depends on reliable access to clean water. We deliver a comprehensive range of smart, sustainable water solutions to homes, business and industry around the world. Our industry leading and proven portfolio of solutions enables our customers to access clean, safe water. Whether it’s improving, moving or enjoying water, we help manage the world’s most precious resource. Smart, Sustainable Water Solutions. For Life.

Pentair had revenue in 2018 of $3 billion, and trades under the ticker symbol PNR. With approximately 130 locations in 34 countries and 10,000 employees, we believe that the future of water depends on us. To learn more, visit Pentair.com.