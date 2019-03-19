Mississippi Health System Expands Partnership with CPSI

MOBILE, Ala.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Evident LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary of CPSI (NASDAQ: CPSI) and a leading provider of electronic health record (EHR) systems and services, announced today that Jasper General Hospital has selected the cloud-hosted Thrive EHR solution for their hospital and clinic, along with the TruBridge revenue cycle products and services, to improve financial and business operations. Once live in May, Jasper General Hospital will utilize technology solutions offered through the CPSI family of companies across acute, ambulatory and post-acute care settings, as their long-term care facility, Jasper County Nursing home, is already a CPSI client.

Jasper General Hospital, a 16-bed facility located in Bay Springs, Mississippi, had previously used a system that did not meet their requirements financially, which affected patient care and created the need to find a better option. After an exhaustive review of several EHR providers, Jasper General Hospital made the decision to select Evident as their EHR partner. Eric Jordan, chief executive officer of Jasper General Hospital, noted that several factors led to choosing Evident, including its reputation in serving smaller, community hospitals. By partnering with CPSI, Jasper General Hospital would also have the ability to reach all points of care with one company.

“One thing that was very attractive to us is that we were already using the CPSI post-acute care solution in our nursing home, which is why we felt like CPSI was the best choice,” said Jordan. “I believe it is going to be very beneficial to us to work with a company that covers the full care continuum. At the end of the day, knowing our needs, Evident was the best choice for us.”

“Healthcare is different when you are caring for your friends and neighbors,” said Boyd Douglas, president and chief executive officer of CPSI. “Facilities like Jasper General Hospital are important to their communities, which is why we are committed to providing them with the tools they need for success across the care continuum. We are pleased to be partnering with Jasper General and look forward to helping them continue to deliver the high quality care they are known for.”

About CPSI

CPSI is a leading provider of healthcare solutions and services for community hospitals, their clinics and post-acute care facilities. Founded in 1979, CPSI is the parent of three companies – Evident, LLC, American HealthTech, Inc. and TruBridge, LLC. Our combined companies are focused on helping improve the health of the communities we serve, connecting communities for a better patient care experience, and improving the financial operations of our customers. Evident provides comprehensive EHR solutions for community hospitals and their affiliated clinics. American HealthTech is one of the nation’s largest providers of EHR solutions and services for post-acute care facilities. TruBridge focuses on providing business, consulting and managed IT services, along with its complete RCM solution for all care settings. For more information, visit www.cpsi.com.