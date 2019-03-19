T-Mobile and MLB Lock In Four More Years, Un-carrier Customers Score FREE MLB.TV

BELLEVUE, Wash.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--T-Mobile (NASDAQ: TMUS) and Major League Baseball (MLB) today announced they’ve re-upped their partnership for four more years. To celebrate, the Un-carrier is continuing to go to bat for its customers with unbeatable benefits including a FREE year’s subscription of MLB.TV and the MLB At Bat app’s premium features—a $118.99 value—via T-Mobile Tuesdays. As the Official Wireless Sponsor of MLB, the Un-carrier will continue as the title sponsor of the T-Mobile Home Run Derby during All-Star Week. AND starting this year, T-Mobile is now the Official Wireless Sponsor of Little League International, the largest organized youth sports program in the world!

“We love baseball, and clearly, so do our customers! They streamed nearly 3 MILLION hours of baseball with MLB.TV in 2018 – two times more than the year prior,” said John Legere, CEO of T-Mobile. “Locking in four more years with MLB means four more years of Major League perks…we’re excited to keep connecting with fans through the game we all love, and show our support in even more ways – starting with Little League!”

Together, T-Mobile and MLB will support Little League International and its mission to provide opportunities through baseball and softball to millions of kids and their families leading up to the Little League World Series in South Williamsport, PA.

“As a key innovator in their industry, T-Mobile has also been an instrumental partner of Major League Baseball since 2013,” said Noah Garden, MLB Executive Vice President, Business & Sales. “We are thrilled to expand our partnership to include Little League, allowing the Un-carrier to enhance fan experiences in youth sports communities while we continue to be game-changers for all fans, nationwide.”

With T-Mobile Tuesdays, Un-carrier customers get fun freebies and deals, just for being a customer. So naturally, T-Mobile is going yard for baseball fans! In addition to free MLB.TV, fans also have the chance to win an all-expenses paid trip to the 2019 MLB All-Star Week in Cleveland! Customers can enter via the T-Mobile Tuesdays app and everyone can enter via the Tuesdays’ website starting Tuesday, March 26th at 5:00 a.m. ET until Wednesday, March 27th at 4:59 a.m. ET for the opportunity to experience VIP access to select events going down during one of the best weeks in baseball. T-Mobile customers can also look forward to a national MLB ticketing program featuring special offers to their favorite ballparks coming to T-Mobile Tuesdays this season…talk about a home run!

T-Mobile customers can claim their free MLB.TV subscription – a $118.99 total value – through T-Mobile Tuesdays starting Tuesday, March 26th until Monday, April 1st at 11:59 p.m. ET. Android users can claim via the T-Mobile Tuesdays app and iOS users can claim via the T-Mobile Tuesdays website. MLB.TV delivers both home and away broadcast feeds, including live access to every out-of-market regular season game. Baseball fans can watch games on their favorite supported devices and enjoy live game DVR controls to pause and rewind live action. AND, the MLB.TV subscription includes all the premium features of the MLB At Bat app (a $19.99 value), featuring enhanced pitch tracking, home and away radio broadcasts and more.

For more information on the MLB.TV offer, MLB At Bat, and T-Mobile’s partnerships with Major League Baseball and Little League, visit www.t-mobile.com/mlb. For more information on T-Mobile Tuesdays, and the offers available on March 26th – including a free taco from Taco Bell and $.10 off each gallon of gas on one fill-up from Shell up to 20 gallons – visit www.t-mobiletuesdays.com.

Limited time offer; subject to change. 99% based on coverage of U.S. population. Qualified plan required for T-Mobile Tuesdays. MLB.TV: Must be connected to T-Mobile’s network to sign up; redemption not available over Wi-Fi or while roaming. New 2019 subscribers only; current subscribers must cancel by 8:00 p.m. ET on March 22, 2019, to be eligible. Sweepstakes: NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Open to residents of 50 U.S., PR & DC. For full rules visit t-mobiletuesdays.com. Void where prohibited. Shell: Claim by 3/20/19 at 4:59 a.m. ET. Free Shell Fuel Rewards App & account required. Must use discount by 3/22/19 at 11:59 pm ET. Fuel Rewards terms apply. Taco: Avail. for pickup only at participating U.S. Taco Bell locations while supplies last.

About T-Mobile US, Inc.

As America's Un-carrier, T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ: TMUS) is redefining the way consumers and businesses buy wireless services through leading product and service innovation. Our advanced nationwide 4G LTE network delivers outstanding wireless experiences to 79.7 million customers who are unwilling to compromise on quality and value. Based in Bellevue, Washington, T-Mobile US provides services through its subsidiaries and operates its flagship brands, T-Mobile and Metro by T-Mobile. For more information, please visit http://www.t-mobile.com.

About Major League Baseball

Major League Baseball (MLB) is the most historic professional sports league in the United States and consists of 30 member clubs in the U.S. and Canada, representing the highest level of professional baseball. Major League Baseball is the best-attended sport in North America, and since 2004, MLB has enjoyed its best-attended seasons in the history of the game. Led by Commissioner Robert D. Manfred, Jr., MLB currently features record levels of labor peace, competitive balance and industry revenues, as well as the most comprehensive drug-testing program in American professional sports. MLB remains committed to making an impact in the communities of the U.S., Canada and throughout the world, perpetuating the sport’s larger role in society and permeating every facet of baseball’s business, marketing and community relations endeavors. With the continued success of MLB Network and MLB digital platforms, MLB continues to find innovative ways for its fans to enjoy America’s National Pastime and a truly global game. For more information on Major League Baseball, visit www.MLB.com.