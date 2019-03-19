The Spring League Signs STATS as Official Data Provider

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today, STATS, the worldwide leader in sports data and intelligence, announced a new agreement with The Spring League, an elite professional football development league, to become the official data provider for the 2019 and 2020 seasons.

STATS will provide live coverage of every event happening during each game of The Spring League’s next two seasons, including box scores, play-by-play and drive charts. The data collected will be available for team and player performance analysis, and can be shared with any organizations covering the league, including the NFL, CFL and other professional leagues.

“The Spring League provides a remarkable development opportunity for so many aspiring professional football players, who will soon make up the rosters of every North American football league,” said Steve Xeller, Chief Revenue Officer at STATS. “As official data provider, we are thrilled to have the opportunity to collect data for football stars of tomorrow, which will be important for scouts across North American football. We look forward to working with The Spring League as it continues growing.”

The Spring League was founded as an elite development league and scouting event for professional football players to showcase their abilities in a four-team tournament. The 2019 season kicks off in Austin, Texas on April 6 and consists of four games played over two weeks in a double-header format. Practices and games are held in a central location to allow professional scouts to evaluate players in one setting.

“The league has become an offseason destination for both NFL and CFL scouts looking to bolster their rosters ahead of training camps,” said Brian Woods, Chief Executive Officer of The Spring League. “As we look to grow, we need to provide access to game data for scouts and fans who follow us. STATS has a reputation for providing premier service for teams and leagues worldwide, and we are thrilled to have STATS supporting The Spring League and our athletes.”

Last season, The Spring League hosted 18 NFL clubs and nine CFL teams to evaluate its talent. Nearly every player from The Spring League has previously held a spot on an NFL active, practice or pre-season roster. The Spring League recently announced a partnership with the XFL to test changes to rules and gameplay for the upcoming 2020 XFL season.

About STATS

STATS is the global leader in sports intelligence, collecting the richest sports data in the world and transforming it through revolutionary AI to unlock the past, present and future of everything sport. The pioneer of live sports data, STATS continues to speed innovation in the industry with AutoSTATS, the first-ever AI-powered technology to collect comprehensive sports data from any television broadcast. The world’s most innovative brands, technology companies, media, fantasy, gaming, teams and leagues trust STATS to provide world-class artificial intelligence solutions to engage billions of fans. STATS combines the industry’s fastest and most accurate data platform with video analysis, sports content and research, player tracking, and the latest in AI and machine learning to provide unparalleled media and team performance solutions. For more information, go to www.stats.com and follow STATS on Twitter @STATS_Insights.

About The Spring League

The Spring League is an elite development league and scouting event for professional football talent. All teams in The Spring League utilize one central location for both practices and games, providing NFL scouts, GMs, and player personnel directors with an opportunity to evaluate players in one setting. Nearly all of the players who participate in The Spring League have spent time on an NFL active, practice, or pre-season roster. During the 2018 season, 18 NFL clubs and nine CFL teams were in attendance to evaluate talent. For more information, please visit: https://www.thespringleague.com/.