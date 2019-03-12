Federated Wireless and Cambium Networks Enable Fixed Wireless Broadband Network Operators to Expand Coverage and Future-Proof Networks Over CBRS

ARLINGTON, Va. & ROLLING MEADOWS, Ill.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Federated Wireless, the leading shared spectrum technology provider, and Cambium Networks, a leading global provider of wireless networking solutions, today announced a partnership aimed at delivering Citizens Broadband Radio Service (CBRS) connectivity to Cambium Networks’ Fixed Wireless Broadband customers. With this agreement, the two companies are enabling Cambium Networks’ customers to leverage CBRS to enhance existing and introduce new fixed wireless broadband services for residential, enterprise, government and industrial networking applications.

“While the traditional licensed spectrum approach has served the largest U.S. mobile operators well, it has also constrained network operators like WISPs who operate smaller networks throughout the U.S., as well as government and industrial network operators seeking to optimize their operations via wireless networks” said Scott Imhoff, Senior VP Product Management and Marketing at Cambium Networks. “CBRS changes everything – unlocking a large slice of spectrum for broader commercial use. Our cnMedusa™ Massive MU-MIMO technology with adaptive beamforming capabilities is field proven and enables network operators to achieve the highest throughput capacity in limited spectrum. Our partnership with Federated Wireless gives network operators a path to deliver high-speed services in a spectrum band they use today without requiring costly hardware upgrades.”

Cambium Networks’ extensive portfolio of reliable, scalable and secure cloud-managed wireless solutions makes it possible for service providers to build powerful communications networks. CBRS will allow WISPs and other network operators to immediately expand their usable spectrum capacity from 50 MHz to 150 MHz in any given region. Cambium Networks’ field-proven technology provides a high-speed, low latency, scalable platform to take advantage of this expanded capacity that will be dynamically managed for interference mitigation.

“The PAL license rules approved by the FCC in October leave plenty of room for WISPs to leverage shared spectrum to expand services and reach, as evidenced by the more than 80 WISPs that participated in our Initial Commercial Deployment (ICD) proposal submitted in September,” said Todd Gore, Vice President Sales at Federated Wireless. “Our partnership with Cambium Networks enables WISPs to bring wireless services to both urban and rural customers more cost effectively via CBRS, whether or not they secure a PAL license.”

Federated Wireless is at the forefront of shared spectrum technology, recently announcing the anticipated completion of its dedicated nationwide ESC network and plans to roll out initial commercial CBRS service in close to 16,000 nationwide sites in Q1 2019. The Federated Wireless Spectrum Controller delivers CBRS spectrum sharing as a cloud service for efficiency, scale, and ease of deployment.

About Federated Wireless

Federated Wireless is leading the wireless industry through the shared spectrum revolution, eliminating the decades-old problem of spectrum scarcity. The Company offers the industry’s only end-to-end Spectrum Controller, enabling government and commercial users to securely share the same spectrum band. Headquartered in Arlington, Virginia, Federated Wireless is removing the multi-billion dollar price tag associated with spectrum access, allowing for the creation of new wireless carriers and business models. For more information, please visit: www.federatedwireless.com.

About Cambium Networks

Cambium Networks is a leading global provider of wireless connectivity solutions that strengthen connections between people, places and things. Specializing in providing an end-to-end wireless fabric of reliable, scalable, secure, cloud-managed platforms that perform under demanding conditions, Cambium Networks empowers service providers and enterprise, industrial and government network operators to build intelligent edge connectivity. Headquartered outside Chicago and with R&D centers in the U.S., U.K. and India, Cambium Networks sells through a range of trusted global distributors. www.cambiumnetworks.com.