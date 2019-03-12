Yumpingo Brings Transformative Guest Sentiment Solution Technology to Independent Restaurants in Partnership with Deliveroo

LONDON & NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Restaurant intelligence platform Yumpingo has launched Yumpingo Go, an easy to implement solution to gather guest sentiment and actionable insights for independent restaurants specializing in one-to-five locations, with Deliveroo as its channel partner. Deliveroo has worked with Yumpingo on this bespoke Yumpingo product for the UK, with plans to expand to other markets, to provide detailed customer insights for smaller restaurant businesses by capturing consumer feedback in-moment and adding machine learning to produce insights that transform restaurants, improve experiences and grow sales.

“With Yumpingo Go, the vibrant independent sector can now take advantage of our pioneering restaurant intelligence solution at an economical cost, and with very little time investment needed – while yielding the measurable results our existing partners have seen,” said Gary Goodman, CEO and Founder of Yumpingo. “Deliveroo is a perfect partner to help deliver a new standard in restaurant intelligence to independent operators across the UK.”

Implementation of Yumpingo Go will introduce big data to transform independent restaurant operations at location, shift and dish level in real-time. Yumpingo’s live, one-minute review platform typically delivers over 7,500 at-table food, beverage and service reviews per location per month to Yumpingo’s current clients , which is more than 4,000 percent more reviews per restaurant than Yelp, TripAdvisor, Opentable, Facebook and Google combined while also collecting thousands of customer emails. Independent brands can now use Yumpingo Go to improve their food and service with confidence, seeing what’s happening in their restaurants for the first time without having to be on-location.

Dan Warne, Deliveroo, UK & IE Managing Director, said: “Deliveroo is in a unique position to support our restaurant partners; helping them to grow, reduce costs and improve both the dine in and delivery experience. We see Yumpingo and the insight it provides for restaurants as an absolute game changer for those who want to understand what their customers really think. We’re delighted to be partnering with Yumpingo and excited about the impact it can have on the top line of our partner’s businesses when put in place.”

Deliveroo partner restaurants can visit https://restaurants.deliveroo.com/en-gb/perks to sign up now.

About Yumpingo

Launched in the UK in 2017, Yumpingo is a restaurant intelligence platform which brings big data analytics to restaurant operations by tapping into the silent majority of guests’ in-moment restaurant experiences through technology touch-points. Our award winning platform enables restaurant leaders to make more decisions, faster, and with greater confidence by turning data into insights into actions at unprecedented levels. Yumpingo gives restaurants complete certainty of how to optimize customer satisfaction across brands at location, shift, server and dish level. The ultimate effect is a transformation of the business as proven through numerous case studies which boast increased sales and improved customer satisfaction and we’re just getting started.

Yumpingo integrates seamlessly with a restaurant’s POS (point of sale) to facilitate data which impacts operations, new product development and marketing for some of the world's largest and most innovative restaurant groups including TGI Fridays, Wagamama, Jamie Oliver Restaurant Group, and Mitchells and Butlers. Yumpingo is restaurant intelligence, reinvented.

About Deliveroo

Deliveroo is an award-winning delivery service founded in 2013 by William Shu and Greg Orlowski. Deliveroo works with over 80,000 best-loved restaurants and takeaways, as well as 60,000 riders to provide the best food delivery experience in the world. Deliveroo is headquartered in London, with 2,500 employees in offices around the globe.

Deliveroo operates in over 500 towns and cities across 14 markets, including Australia, Belgium, France, Germany, Hong Kong, Italy, Ireland, Netherlands, Singapore, Spain, Taiwan, United Arab Emirates, Kuwait and the United Kingdom.