Octo Consulting-Backed Joint Venture Secures Spot on 10-Year, $2.5B SEC ONE IT Contract

RESTON, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Octo Consulting, a member of the Octo Metric Joint Venture, today announced it has been awarded a position on the Securities and Exchange Commission’s (SEC’s) ONE IT IDIQ vehicle. This 10-year, $2.5 billion vehicle contains seven service channels through which the SEC’s Office of Information Technology will procure Information Technology (IT) services and solutions, including systems and software development. Through ONE IT, the SEC will consolidate its IT contracting and increase its flexibility in acquiring IT services. The goal is cost savings through access to new partners, technologies, approaches, and efficiencies and improved reporting data.

“We are extremely excited to have been selected as an awardee of the SEC ONE IT contract,” said Tom Lee, Octo’s Sr. Vice President for Federal Civilian programs. “ONE IT represents the opportunity to continue supporting our current customers within the SEC and to support a broad spectrum of IT tasks and projects in the future. This vehicle allows us to bring our modernization expertise to bear in support of the SEC.”

“We have placed special emphasis on pursuing large, mission-focused, and complex next-generation IT modernization opportunities within the Federal Government,” said Mehul Sanghani, Octo’s CEO. “SEC ONE IT represents a marquee opportunity to support a customer we’ve had the privilege of supporting for some time with a range of services over the next 10 years. We could not be more proud to have been selected to support this agency and provide key IT modernization support over the next decade via this important contract.”

The strength of OctoMetric’s proposal was instrumental in securing its position as one of only 15 successful small business ONE IT awardees.

About Octo Consulting Group

A premier provider of technology solutions, Octo empowers federal agencies to modernize faster. Our combination of technical innovation and pragmatic execution unleashes new capabilities, bolsters security, and transforms service delivery. We specialize in scalable Agile software development, user experience design, and cloud engineering solutions to improve, modernize, and optimize government IT systems. Known for challenging the status quo and continually exploring new ways to deliver value, our superior outcomes are the result of our collaborative analytical approach and partnering with our customers. Headquartered in Reston, Virginia, Octo builds flexible solutions that evolve as missions change, delivering results that last. Learn more at octoconsulting.com.