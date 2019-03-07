The Bay Club Company Partners with Troon

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Bay Club Company (“Bay Club”), today announced they have selected Troon® to manage its growing collection of golf operations on the West Coast. In addition to announcing this significant partnership, Bay Club also announced the appointment of two new members to The Bay Club Company Board of Directors: Rick Caro and David Brandon.

New Partnership with Troon®

Troon®, the leader in golf course management, development, and marketing will bring its expertise to all Bay Club golf operations up and down the West Coast. The Bay Club portfolio encompasses a collection of 26 properties across nine active-lifestyle campuses focused on fitness, sports, family and hospitality. Members of Bay Club enjoy a range of high-end lifestyle amenities typically only found at country clubs and luxury resorts.

“Bay Club presents an innovative concept in which members can experience an array of lifestyle amenities at a variety of locations,” said Mike Ryan, Chief Operating Officer at Troon. “We are excited about this new partnership and look forward to growing with Bay Club as they expand into more markets.”

Currently, three Bay Club campuses offer golf as a member amenity. In addition to playing award-winning golf courses, members can enjoy casual pre and post-round dining, regular member-only tournaments and events, professional instruction, practice facility access, and resort style clubhouses.

“Our new partnership with Troon will enhance current member experiences while allowing us to significantly increase the number of golf properties within our portfolio,” said Bay Club President & CEO Matthew Stevens.

New Board Members

Rick Caro and David Brandon have been selected to join the Bay Club Board of Directors as the company prepares for acquisition and partner growth. The two new members will join the existing board comprised of Kevin Klipfel and Matthew Stevens from Bay Club as well as members from KKR, which will benefit from their expertise as the board and executive management team continue working together to lead the company’s growth and long-term success.

"I am honored to join the Board of The Bay Club Company. This is a unique time in the club industry to have a leading club company poised to grow through acquisitions of other quality clubs – including some single clubs,” said Rick Caro.

“Our business strategy of growth through acquisitions and providing our members with both greater geographic access and a continuously expanding list of lifestyle choices puts Bay Club in the right place at the right time, and I am looking forward to lending my experience and energy to help create success for our members and all other stakeholders,” said David Brandon.

“We are thrilled to have the experience from a club industry pioneer and the diverse insight from one of the most respected leaders in the consumer space join our Board,” said Stevens. “Rick and David’s collective acumen will help us strategically navigate the ever-changing fitness and hospitality landscapes while we continue to deliver the most premier, member-first experience.”

For more information about The Bay Club Company, please visit www.bayclubs.com.

About The Bay Club Company

Headquartered in San Francisco, California, Bay Club is an active-lifestyle and hospitality company with a network of experiential campuses that will now welcome more than 120,000 members. The combined portfolio will operate across nine West Coast campuses in San Francisco, San Jose, Los Angeles, San Diego and Portland markets, employing more than 6,000 people. For more information on The Bay Club Company, please visit www.bayclubs.com.

About Troon®

Headquartered in Scottsdale, Ariz., Troon is the world’s largest golf management company providing services at more than 360 locations around the globe, including 280 golf courses at 246 facilities. In addition to golf, Troon specializes in homeowner association management, private residence clubs, estate management and associated hospitality venues. Troon’s award-winning food and beverage division operates and manages more than 150 restaurants located at golf resorts, private clubs, daily fee golf courses and recreational facilities. With properties located in 35 states and 30 countries, divisions of Troon include Troon Golf, Honours Golf, Troon Privé (the private club operating division of Troon), Troon International, Cliff Drysdale Management and RealFood Consulting. There are currently 60 Troon-affiliated properties featuring 80 golf courses on national and international “Top 100” rankings. Troon-affiliated properties include Bayside Resort Golf Club in Selbyville, Delaware; Kapalua on Maui, Hawaii; Mauna Lani on the Kohala Coast on Hawaii; Pronghorn in Bend, Oregon; Lofoten Links in Norway; and Mollymook Golf Club in Australia. For additional news and information, visit www.Troon.com, or connect with Troon on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Google+, Blog, Press Room, or subscribe to Troon Golf & Travel.

About Rick Caro

Rick Caro is a 45-year veteran of the club industry with experience as an owner, operator, consultant, board member and investor. He currently serves as President of Management Vision, Inc., a leading consulting firm specializing in the club industry which is widely regarded for its market feasibility studies, business plans, loan proposals, independent valuation of clubs, assistance in the buying and selling of clubs, operational analyses of existing clubs and financial acumen. Caro was the co-founder, former President and Director of IHRSA (International Health, Racquet and Sportsclub Association), the major trade association of over 10,000 clubs in over 80 countries. He has been the recipient of IHRSA’s Person of the Year Award, Distinguished Service Award and Lifetime Achievement Award.

About David Brandon

David Brandon has over 25 years of CEO experience, including his role as President and CEO Valassis, Inc., where he led the company to a highly successful IPO on the NYSE while also building a culture that was recognized as being one of the 100 Best Companies to work for in America for three consecutive years. Following, Dave was recruited by Bain Capital to take on the assignment of Chairman and CEO of Domino’s Pizza, Inc., where he led the largest restaurant IPO in history and served as CEO for 11 years. Brandon has continued to serve the company and will soon celebrate his 20th anniversary as Chairman of the Domino’s Board of Directors. Later, Dave was recruited by KKR and Bain Capital to serve as Chairman and CEO of Toys R Us, to take on the challenging assignment of doing everything possible to balance the interests of the company’s employees, customers, lenders, creditors and owners while attempting to operate a very financially constrained company. Brandon stayed in his role as Chairman of TRU until all matters associated with the company’s restructuring were resolved and as many markets and jobs as possible were saved and relaunched under new ownership. Brandon is a past Director of the TJX Companies, Burger King Corporation, Kaydon Corporation, Northwest Airlines, and several others. He is currently serving as a Director of DTE Energy, Herman Miller, Inc. PetSmart and is a member of the Board of Governors of the American Red Cross.

About KKR

KKR is a leading global investment firm that manages multiple alternative asset classes, including private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate and credit, with strategic manager partnerships that manage hedge funds. KKR aims to generate attractive investment returns for its fund investors by following a patient and disciplined investment approach, employing world-class people, and driving growth and value creation with KKR portfolio companies. KKR invests its own capital alongside the capital it manages for fund investors and provides financing solutions and investment opportunities through its capital markets business. References to KKR's investments may include the activities of its sponsored funds. For additional information about KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE: KKR), please visit KKR's website at www.kkr.com and on Twitter @KKR_Co.