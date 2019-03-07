Ipswitch Joins the MuleSoft Technology Partner Program

BURLINGTON, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Ipswitch®, producer of award-winning and easy-to-use secure file transfer and network management software, has joined the MuleSoft Technology Partner Program and has contributed to the partner ecosystem by releasing a MuleSoft Certified Connector for MOVEit® Transfer. The connector enables organizations to quickly and easily integrate Ipswitch MOVEit Transfer secure file transfer software with applications, data and devices and is available in Anypoint Exchange for all Anypoint Platform™ users to access.

“Ipswitch has developed a free Mule 4-based connector, allowing MOVEit Transfer to be used in a MuleSoft ‘flow,’” said Kevin Conklin, Vice President of Product Marketing and Content at Ipswitch. “MOVEit Transfer plus the MOVEit Transfer connector is the perfect solution for MuleSoft prospects and customers who need enterprise level secure file transfer capabilities.”

Thousands of IT teams depend on MOVEit Transfer for secure collaboration and automated file transfers of sensitive data. MOVEit Transfer provides the security, centralized access controls, file encryption and activity tracking needed to ensure operational reliability and enable compliance with regulatory requirements like PCI, HIPAA and GDPR.

“This partnership and Ipswitch’s release of a MuleSoft Certified Connector for MOVEit Transfer will enable our mutual customers to gain competitive advantage by launching new applications faster, reducing deployment times, and eliminating time spent on complicated integration projects,” said Brian Miller, Vice President of Business Development, MuleSoft. “Technology partner integrations with MuleSoft’s Anypoint Platform and the resulting application network simplify connectivity and eliminate silos of data within both small and large organizations.”

MuleSoft’s Technology Partner Program is comprised of leading software organizations across both functional applications like CRM, marketing automation, HCM and financials systems as well as across industries, including financial services, healthcare, retail and government sectors. Technology partners are leveraging MuleSoft’s Anypoint Platform to reduce deployment time, improve customer experiences and drive innovation. Anypoint Platform unlocks the power of API-led connectivity, enabling organizations to connect apps, data and devices more rapidly and efficiently, both on-premises and in the cloud.

Anypoint Platform customers can learn more about the MOVEit Transfer connector by visiting: https://www.mulesoft.com/exchange/org.mule.extension/ipswitch-mit-mule4-connector/

The MuleSoft Certified Connector for MOVEit Transfer can be downloaded at no charge at: https://www.mulesoft.com/exchange/

Ipswitch customers can learn more about simplifying connectivity between all of their software systems with MuleSoft’s Anypoint Platform at: https://www.mulesoft.com/platform/enterprise-integration

About Anypoint Platform

MuleSoft’s Anypoint Platform™ is a leading application network platform. It allows organizations to create composite applications that connect apps, data, and devices through API-led connectivity to form a flexible application network. Anypoint Platform is a unified, single solution for iPaaS and full lifecycle API management, both on-premises and in the cloud.

About Ipswitch

Ipswitch is making the networked world a safer place to share data. We develop software solutions for SMBs and enterprises that assure secure data sharing and high-performance infrastructures. Our efficient, easy-to-use products empower customers to respond faster to business demands through accelerated implementations and improved productivity. Headquartered in Burlington, MA, Ipswitch supports tens of thousands of customers around the world with our MOVEit®, WhatsUp® Gold and WS_FTP® products. Learn more at www.ipswitch.com.

MuleSoft is a registered trademark of MuleSoft, Inc., a Salesforce company. All other marks are those of respective owners.