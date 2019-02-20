Accenture Partners with and Invests in Splice Machine to Help Bring Operational Artificial Intelligence to Critical Business Applications

NEW YORK & REDWOOD CITY, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Accenture (NYSE:ACN) is partnering with and made a minority equity investment in Splice Machine, an emerging platform company for operational artificial intelligence (AI). Working together, Accenture and Splice Machine can help clients implement an AI-fueled platform that can better manage large data transformation projects and enable improved, faster decision-making and encourage innovation at scale.

Splice Machine integrates operational workloads, analytics and machine learning in one operational AI platform, powering smart applications with real-time data at scale and delivering business experiences designed to exceed customers’ expectations. The platform brings together transaction data, analytical data and power of machine learning. Combined with Accenture’s technical and industry expertise, this will help companies predict events such as customer churn, impending fraud or anticipating the next purchase by a customer – all within a specific industry context.

“Splice Machine’s operational AI platform strengthens our ability to deliver on the power of artificial intelligence,” said Paul Daugherty, Accenture’s chief technology and innovation officer. “With Accenture and Splice Machine’s combination of operational, analytical, and intelligent capabilities, we can embed intelligence at the core of our clients’ business to make them more agile and become leaders in the age of new IT.”

As part of the partnership, Accenture will be a preferred systems integrator for Splice Machine’s platform globally. The minority equity investment and partnership were undertaken through Accenture Ventures, which identifies, partners with and strategically invests in the most promising innovations in the market to quickly scale disruptive innovation. Terms of the minority equity investment were not disclosed.

“Accenture and Splice Machine both recognize that speed and quality of decision-making is one of the most potent weapons in the corporate arsenal today,” said Monte Zweben, co-founder and CEO of Splice Machine. “Whether humans or machine learning models are making the decisions, access to data and computation must be blazingly fast. We are working with Accenture to embed AI into our clients’ decision-making process through our integrated data platform, enabling them to deliver smart customer experiences.”

About Accenture

Accenture is a leading global professional services company, providing a broad range of services and solutions in strategy, consulting, digital, technology and operations. Combining unmatched experience and specialized skills across more than 40 industries and all business functions — underpinned by the world’s largest delivery network — Accenture works at the intersection of business and technology to help clients improve their performance and create sustainable value for their stakeholders. With 469,000 people serving clients in more than 120 countries, Accenture drives innovation to improve the way the world works and lives. Visit us at www.accenture.com.

About Splice Machine

Splice Machine is a new AI data platform for digital transformation. Unlike other Big Data platforms that provide offline, batch analysis, Splice Machine powers intelligent applications that are woven into the operational workflows of companies. It is a scale-out SQL RDBMS, data warehouse and machine learning platform in one. Splice Machine is open source and is built upon the popular Apache Hadoop, HBase, and Spark distributed platforms. Companies in financial services, healthcare, retail, manufacturing and logistics deploy Splice Machine to improve their operational efficiency, eliminate unnecessary costs and deliver superior service. The Splice Machine database can be deployed on-premise or as a fully-managed cloud service.

