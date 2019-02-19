GE Aviation Confirms its Digital Leadership with Growing Number of Network Operations Contracts

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--GE Aviation today announces digital Network Operations agreements with customers at the Waypoint event including AirAsia and additional undisclosed airlines. Implementation of Network Operations will take place this year for the airlines.

“Network Operations delivers powerful software applications that collect and analyze data streams in real time across multiple systems,” said John Mansfield, chief digital officer for GE Aviation. “This helps airlines recover from disruptions faster and more efficiently than ever and enables them to recoup substantial costs in the process.”

AirAsia signs a five-year contract for Network Operations Insights to provide a single view of disruption impacts on AirAsia’s entire multi-hub network which carries close to 90 million passengers per year. This includes a Data Science project to help analyze the flight schedule and give insights into the delay cause of disruption. This opportunity further emphasizes AirAsia’s continued trust in our products and services.

AirAsia Group Chief Operations Officer Captain Adrian Jenkins said, “The adoption of GE’s Network Operations Insights is instrumental to our ongoing business success, especially as AirAsia embarks on its mission to digitise every aspect of its business. This solution will help us to identify disruptions across our network and reduce risk through real-time data forecasting. It will ultimately improve our operational efficiency.”

This new engagement further expands AirAsia’s existing digital relationship with GE which already includes electronic Flight Operations Quality Assurance (eFOQA) and the FlightPulse pilot application for AirAsia’s fleet of approximately 255 A320 and A330 aircraft and 3,200 pilots.

“The power of Network Operations provides customers with real-time disruption management and operational efficiency, through operations insights, recovery optimization and passenger protection, to minimize the impact of delays and cancellations,” added Mansfield.

About AirAsia

AirAsia, the world’s leading low-cost carrier, services an extensive network of over 130 destinations across Asia Pacific. Since starting operations in 2001, AirAsia has carried more than 500 million guests and grown its fleet from just two aircraft to over 200. The airline is proud to be a truly Asean (Association of Southeast Asian Nations) airline with established operations based in Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand and the Philippines as well as India and Japan, servicing a network stretching across Asia, Australia and New Zealand, the Middle East and the US. AirAsia has been named the World’s Best Low-Cost Airline at the annual Skytrax World Airline Awards 10 times in a row from 2009 to 2018. AirAsia was also awarded World’s Leading Low-Cost Airline for the sixth consecutive year at the 2018 World Travel Awards, where it also won the World’s Leading Low-Cost Airline Cabin Crew award for a second straight year.

About GE

GE Aviation, an operating unit of General Electric Company (NYSE: GE), is a world-leading provider of commercial and military jet engines, and avionics, digital solutions and electrical power systems for aircraft. GE is the world's Digital Industrial Company, transforming industry with software-defined machines and solutions that are connected, responsive and predictive. With people, services, technology and scale, GE delivers better outcomes for customers by speaking the language of industry. Learn more at geaviation.com/digital, twitter @GEAviation