Es'hailSat and BridgeSat Bring Secure, High-Performance, Low-Cost Laser Satellite Communications to the Middle East

DENVER & DOHA, Qatar--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Es'hailSat, Qatar Satellite Company and BridgeSat today announced a strategic relationship that will provide businesses and governments across the Middle East with affordable access to laser-based satellite broadband services. This is the latest milestone toward BridgeSat’s goal of providing organizations worldwide with a faster, less expensive and most secure alternative to traditional radio frequency (RF) solutions for low earth orbit (LEO) and geostationary earth orbit (GEO) applications.

BridgeSat owns and operates a growing global network of optical ground stations (OGS) and complimentary satellite terminals that provide high-bandwidth, high-security solutions for unique applications while complementing RF in hybrid networks. Es’hailSat owns and operates a growing number of Ka- and Ku-band satellites serving broadcasters, businesses and governments in the MENA region and beyond.

Es’hailSat has recognized the growth of the communications market and is making the forward looking move to enhance its capabilities to support the space enterprise.

Under the strategic relationship, BridgeSat will build its first OGS for the Middle East, which will be co-located at Es’hailSat’s new satellite operations center in Doha, Qatar. The new OGS will support LEO and other satellite systems owned by Es'hailSat and other companies that are equipped with BridgeSat and other compatible space terminals.

“Our new relationship with Es'hailSat gives us a critical gateway to the MENA region and is a major milestone toward our goal of providing organizations worldwide with fast, secure, enterprise-grade broadband services,” said Barry Matsumori, BridgeSat CEO. “Like Es’hailSat, we see partnerships with innovative companies worldwide as key for revolutionizing satellite communications.”

”Es’hail-1 and Es’hail-2 satellites are fully operational, and we recently commenced satellite control and other satellite services from our state-of-the-art teleport in Doha,” said Ali Al Kuwari, President & CEO of Es’hailSat. “Collaboration with BridgeSat is a step forward for us in expanding the type of services we provide to customers in the region, beyond the traditional satellite services.”

About BridgeSat

BridgeSat is enabling future space missions using optical communications solutions through a global network of ground stations and complimentary satellite terminals. These systems enable high-bandwidth solutions for unique applications and complement RF in hybrid networks. BridgeSat has further developed applications for LEO and GEO satellite systems. More information can be found at www.bridgesatinc.com.

About Es’hailSat

Es’hailSat, The Qatar Satellite Company was established in 2010. Based in Doha, Qatar, the company owns and operates satellites to serve broadcasters, businesses and governments. Es’hail-1 launched in 2013 and Es’hail-2 launched 2018, provide television, telecommunication, corporate and government services across the Middle East, North Africa and beyond. Both satellites are co-located at the 25.5°/26° E TV broadcasting hotspot. www.eshailsat.qa